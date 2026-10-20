One Mike Keith Quote Perfectly Describes the Remainder of the Tennessee Football Season

It is no secret by now that the Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide inside Neyland Stadium.

This was a massive win for the Vols, and a tone setter for the rest of the season. While everyone has shared their thoughts on the game, one of the comments that stood out is one that was made by the "Voice of the Vols", Mike Keith.

He made the comment in his commentary following the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which was shown on the Tennessee Athletics YouTube page in a video that I will link below, and I highly recommend that fans watch it. Here is what he had to say.

"The secret is out. This is a different University of Tennessee football program," Keith said.

What Does This Mean?

What this means is that the football program is brand new compared to last year and the years prior. It previously felt that way with all of the new changes that were made, especially on the defensive side of things, and even with the support staff, such as adding Derek Owings, who has been a game-changer for this Tennessee team.

Let's keep in mind that the Vols were soundly defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide a season ago. That game was one in which it felt as though the Vols were down for the count entering halftime. It is also worth noting that the team a year ago failed to meet plenty of expectations, while this team has been competitive with the best teams that they have played, and they have proven to take a step forward in many different areas of their game.

Many counted the Vols out before the game even started. In fact, even the SEC Nation crew picked completely against the Vols, yet they walked into Neyland Stadium, dominated the game, and walked back into the locker room to celebrate another massive win under Josh Heupel.

This team is special. This team could be exactly what the Vols have been looking for, especially on defense. This team is ranked No. 11, but if they show up the way that they did last weekend, I'm not so sure that there is a team the Vols would outright lose against.

The season is far from over, and while the Vols may see the big picture as the college football playoffs, there is more work to be done. Tennessee has a path back to the promised land, which seems closer than ever.

It all begins with a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks this week. If they can win that game, then they will get a bye week before they play the final four games on the regular-season schedule. If the Vols enter the bye week with a 7-1 record, then the sky is the limit for this team.

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