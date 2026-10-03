One Thing That Could Determine the Outcome of Tennessee vs Auburn

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to bounce back from their loss against the Texas Longhorns last week. That loss dropped their record to 3-1 for the season but 0-1 in the SEC. Tennessee will look to get back on track when they face the Auburn Tigers later this afternoon.

The Vols will be looking to correct some mistakes they made last week, but they are actually favored in this game against the Tigers. This makes the perspective a little bit different when evaluating what needs to go right.

This Could Decide the Tennessee vs Auburn Game

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) runs at a Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tenn., on Aug. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest thing to watch for the Vols in this game is whether the defense can create turnovers. Auburn is susceptible to turnovers, especially by their quarterback, Byrum Brown. He has already thrown 5 interceptions in the young season, and the Vols should be well positioned to force more.

Creating turnovers would require everyone on the defense to do their job. The defensive line needs to get pressure, and the secondary needs to hold up. Both of these groups have been experiencing injuries, so the players stepping in need to be ready. The Auburn offense will almost certainly give the Vols opportunities; it is up to them to take advantage.

As for Tennessee’s offense, ensuring there are no turnovers could be huge in the game. Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon has yet to throw an interception this season. In a game Tennessee is expected to win, it is important that statistic continues. The Vols do not need to give any hope or momentum to the visiting Tigers.

Though Auburn is not on the same level as the Texas Longhorns, they still could pose a challenge. The Tigers already have their first SEC win, beating Vanderbilt, and also narrowly lost to the top-10 Florida Gators. Tennessee will need to control the game and momentum to come out of Neyland with the win. A large part of doing both of those things is winning the turnover battle against a team that is susceptible to giving the ball away.

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