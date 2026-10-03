Key Tennessee Football Player Now "Questionable" to Play Against Auburn

The Tennessee Vols football team has been racking up injuries, and despite originally not having one key player on the injury report, another player has been added. The Vols can not afford to miss any more players due to injury, as their depth is starting to get depleted.

Defensive Back Qua Moss has been added to the injury report.

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) celebrates a turnover during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee DB Qua Moss has now been designated as “Questionable” for the game, as the Vols are set to take on the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 PM EDT in Knoxville. This is an unfortunate development for the Vols, as Moss plays an important role on defense and on special teams as one of their returners.

Moss did get banged up in Tennessee’s defeat last Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Moss has been in concussion protocol since leaving the Texas game. The hope for Tennessee would be that Moss is able to pass the protocol and be on the field this Saturday.

How Missing Moss Would Affect Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) returns a punt for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As I mentioned, Moss is valuable to the Vols in two of the three sectors of the game. He is a starting defensive back who has done an excellent job this season. Then he ignited the Tennessee faithful when he housed a punt to tie the game at 10 – 10. That was arguably the biggest play of the game for the Vols because it completely flipped momentum in the Vols' favor.

If Moss is unable to go, then it would force the secondary to go deeper into their depth. The backups behind Moss in his position are Tevis Metcalf and Isaiah Hardge. Both of these players need to be ready and could have the opportunity to make their mark for the Vols.

The good news for Tennessee is that the matchup this week might be one they can survive even with all their injuries. Auburn is not the team it once was and is hoping that former Tennessee coach Alex Golesh can turn things around quickly.

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