Bold Predictions: Tennessee vs. Auburn Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the more intriguing games this weekend, as they are set to take on a returning Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers. This is one of the games that appears to be a must-win for the Vols, especially if they have any sliver of hope of making the college football playoffs.

Ahead of the game, Vols On SI shared some bold predictions. Take a look.

Caleb Sisk: Tyree Weathersby Leads the Vols in Sacks With 3+ On the Day

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) pressures Furman Paladins quarterback Jake Garcia (11) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Tennessee Volunteers are set for one of the more important games that they will play all season. One could argue that there isn't a rushing quarterback on the schedule who is more dangerous with his feet than Byrum Brown. I believe the Vols will want to flush him out of the pocket a ton, and I believe there will be plenty of sacks from the linemen. In this one, I believe that Tyree Weathersby finishes the game with three sacks of his own, tying the current lead for most sacks in a 2026 game, as Xavier Gilliam had three against Furman," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: The Tennessee Defense Will Force Five Turnovers

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) runs at a Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tenn., on Aug. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I believe the defense will force 5 turnovers for the Tigers, which would be a very successful day for this Tennessee defense, following a solid performance vs. Texas," Dowden said.

Major Passons: Faizon Brandon Throws 3+ Passing Touchdowns

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball away during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Through four games, Brandon has thrown just 7 TD passes. After the Texas game, he is getting a lot of attention for his performance, some of which is warranted. He simply needs to play better for Tennessee to achieve their goals this season. Do not be mistaken, though; he is a true freshman QB who has now gained valuable experience and learning opportunities against probably the best defense the Vols will face all year. Brandon will display his talent once again and put the Auburn Tigers on notice, along with the rest of the SEC, en route to 3 TD passes at least this Saturday," Passons said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee's Defense Records 4+ Sacks

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) reacts after a sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My bold prediction for the Tennessee vs. Auburn game is that the Tennessee defense records 4+ sacks. The Volunteers defense is currently tied for the most sacks in the FBS at 19, largely due to major contributions from defensive linemen Mariyon Dye, defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam, and defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, who have combined for 11.5 of the Vols 19 sacks. The Tennessee defensive line trio should add to their impressive sack totals this weekend, as they face off against an Auburn offensive line that has looked shaky at times, allowing 5 sacks in week one against Baylor and 7 sacks in Week 3 vs. Florida," Elrod said.

Josh Greer: Faizon Brandon Throws for 250+ Yeards and Has Three Total Touchdowns

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) passes against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Faizon Brandon throws for 250+ yards and has three total touchdowns as Tennessee picks up its first SEC win of the season," Greer said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.