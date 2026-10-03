These Three Games Need to be Monitored by Tennessee Fans This Week

Week 5 of the college football season is here, and as we continue to get into conference games, the level of play continues to increase. This week, there are several important games that could impact on the Vols' season, and these three are the ones that Tennessee fans need to monitor the most.

USC vs Washington

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC enters this contest as the 18th-ranked team in the nation. Washington enters unranked but 3-1 on the year. The game is also a home game for the Trojans, but this game is one many think could be close. This game could have massive College Football Playoff implications.

If USC falls to the Huskies, then they are almost completely out of the CFP picture. The Trojans would then have to run the table to have a chance to make the CFP. Which would be difficult, considering they still have Indiana, Ohio State, and UCLA as ranked opponents.

Ohio State vs Iowa

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton (28) celebrates 20-19 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is without a doubt the biggest game of the week in my eyes. The Ohio State Buckeyes are favored significantly by many, but Iowa is looking to beat Michigan and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks. This game could shape up the CFP landscape massively.

If Iowa did pull off the upset, then that would put Ohio State in danger of missing out on the Playoffs. Iowa would also catapult themselves safely into the field at this time. If Iowa were unable to pull off the upset, then doubt would start to creep in about whether Iowa truly belongs.

Florida vs Missouri

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall shakes hands while entering the team tunnel after a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now there are two great matchups in the SEC this week, but this game is the one I am looking at for the Vols. Tennessee will not face either Florida or Missouri this season, so their season results are something the Vols can have no control over.

Missouri would be eliminated from any hope of the CFP with a loss and possibly even put them in danger of being bowl-eligible with how brutal their schedule is. For Florida, they are coming off a massive win against Ole Miss. If they continue to look that good, Florida will be a national title contender. The Vols need to closely monitor the other SEC teams that have a shot.

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