One Thing That Will Decide the Outcome of Tennessee vs Alabama

This Saturday will be the Third Saturday in October which can only mean one thing, it is time for Tennessee vs Alabama. Both teams enter the season ranked for the 5th straight season this time Alabama is ranked 6th and Tennessee is 14th.

Many predict the game to be a close contest and there is a good chance that it will come down to the wire once again. In close games each detail becomes much more important, and this is the one thing that could decide the game.

Tennessee’s Offense and Third Down Efficiency

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrates a first down in front of Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) during a college football game on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols offense has not been up to par through 3 SEC contests so far, and that has to change for Tennessee to pull off the upset. The defense should still be the driving force behind the Vols' success, but the offense needs to pull their weight, especially on key downs.

Tennessee needs to be able to sustain drives. If the Volunteers' offense has too many quick drives, then the defense will tire, and everything could fall apart. To help their defense, they need to have longer drives on offense.

Part of this is avoiding long third downs in general. The Vols need to stay on schedule. The best way of staying on schedule is winning the battle of the trenches, allowing for consistent runs. Short passes can also be a good way to keep the defense on their toes. If the Vols can keep third downs to 3-4 yards, then they have a good chance to keep the drives moving.

The Third Saturday in October is hard to predict, but if the Vols want any chance at winning it is being able to convert on key downs. Keeping the ball out of Alabama’s Keelon Russell hands will not only limit Alabama’s offense but also help the Vols control the tempo of the game.

Sustaining drives and staying on schedule should be the best way for the Vols to come away with the win. The big plays are nice, but more importantly, they need to play sound football and not rely only on getting big plays

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