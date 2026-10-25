VFLs Don't Hold Back When Discussing Tennessee's Loss vs. South Carolina
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The Tennessee Volunteers were defeated by the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia. The final score of this game was 27-24, as the Vols were defeated by a game-winning 48-yard field goal from the Gamecocks, which later led to the fans storming the field.
Many have shared their reactions online, and rightfully so, as this is a game that many different people have their own opinions about. In fact, some believe that this game was won and lost by the refs, while others believe that fans need to stop with the excuses, and believe that Josh Heupel and his squad simply lost the contest on the field, as they shot themselves in the foot.
Some of the people who made their opinions on the game public are some of the former Tennessee players. Here are some of the reactions that have been posted by former Tennessee standouts.
Admiral Schofield (Basketball)
"I shouldn’t care this much but I do," Schofield said. This wasn't the only thing that he said that caught the attention of many, as he would also share another comment on the game.
"Never seen a game called like this," Schofield said.
Jarrett Guarantano
"Boys played their asses off. Mental errors and referees were unfortunate," Guarantano said.
Jabari "Juice" Davis
"Undisciplined," Davis said.
Daniel Bituli
"We just need to lower our standards for vol nation this season," Bituli said.
Kahlil McKenzie
"I am sick to my stomach dawg," McKenzie said.
Gerald Riggs Jr.
"Before any of you start complaining about the refs let me stop you… Tennessee is a tired & beat up football team and tired football teams make mistakes but that is no excuse. We gave that game to South Carolina.. we shot ourselves in the foot all day with penalties… We good though let’s get some much needed rest and get ready to push the last part of the year," Riggs Jr. said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_