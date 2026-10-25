VFLs Don't Hold Back When Discussing Tennessee's Loss vs. South Carolina

The Tennessee Volunteers were defeated by the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia. The final score of this game was 27-24, as the Vols were defeated by a game-winning 48-yard field goal from the Gamecocks, which later led to the fans storming the field.

Many have shared their reactions online, and rightfully so, as this is a game that many different people have their own opinions about. In fact, some believe that this game was won and lost by the refs, while others believe that fans need to stop with the excuses, and believe that Josh Heupel and his squad simply lost the contest on the field, as they shot themselves in the foot.

Some of the people who made their opinions on the game public are some of the former Tennessee players. Here are some of the reactions that have been posted by former Tennessee standouts.

Admiral Schofield (Basketball)

Jan 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield (25) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I shouldn’t care this much but I do," Schofield said. This wasn't the only thing that he said that caught the attention of many, as he would also share another comment on the game.

"Never seen a game called like this," Schofield said.

Jarrett Guarantano

Aug 15, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Cardianls Practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Boys played their asses off. Mental errors and referees were unfortunate," Guarantano said.

Jabari "Juice" Davis

Tennessee running back Jabari Davis (34) leaps over Florida defender Keiwan Ratliff (1) on the way to the end zone for his second touchdown of the game on Sept. 20, 2003. Tennessee became the first team since Florida State in 1987 and 89 to win back-to-back games at The Swamp with a 24-10 victory. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Undisciplined," Davis said.

Daniel Bituli

Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli (35) reacts during a game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Utsouthcarolina1026sy 3235 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We just need to lower our standards for vol nation this season," Bituli said.

Kahlil McKenzie

Aug 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie sits on the bench during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"I am sick to my stomach dawg," McKenzie said.

Gerald Riggs Jr.

Oct. 22, 2005; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers Gerald Riggs Jr. (21) drives around Alabama Crimson Tide's Wallace Gilberry (92) in the second half of action at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Tennessee 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports © 2005 John David Mercer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Before any of you start complaining about the refs let me stop you… Tennessee is a tired & beat up football team and tired football teams make mistakes but that is no excuse. We gave that game to South Carolina.. we shot ourselves in the foot all day with penalties… We good though let’s get some much needed rest and get ready to push the last part of the year," Riggs Jr. said.

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