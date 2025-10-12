PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Arkansas
Tennessee moved to 5-1 on the season after a home victory over Arkansas handing the Razorbacks its fourth loss of the season. The offense played at a high level and finished with 485 total yards on Saturday. A lot of the damage came on the ground with DeSean Bishop. Bishop rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 10.4 yards per carry. Joey Aguilar was steady and productive like we hav eseen all season and threw for 221 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Braylon Staley was a go-to option in the passing game and led the team in catches, receiving yards, and yards per catch. It wasn’t the prettiest win for the Volunteers but they did enough to come out with the victory and an SEC win is never easy to come by.
So how did the Volunteers grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Joey Aguilar- 90.0 (66)
2. RB DeSean Bishop- 83.1 (31)
3. RB Peyton Lewis- 81.8 (17)
4. WR Braylon Staley- 80.3 (48)
5. RG Wendell Moe Jr- 77.2 (67)
6. RT Jesse Perry- 66.9 (45)
7. LT Lance Heard- 63.8 (67)
8. LG Shamurad Umarov- 62.8 (67)
8. C Sam Pendleton- 62.8 (48)
8. TE Miles Kitselman- 62.8 (57)
11. WR Mike Matthews- 62.4 (66)
12. RB Star Thomas- 62.2 (19)
13. Carson Gentle- 60.0
13. QB Jake Merklinger- 60.0 (1)
13. RT Brain Grant- 60.0 (1)
16. C William Satterwhite- 53.0 (19)
17. WR Chris Brazzell II- 51.5 (64)
18. RT David Sanders- 50.2 (22)
19. TE Jack Van Dorselaer 43.6 (31)
Defense
1. LB Joshua Jospehs- 87.0 (36)
2. LB Jadon Perlotte- 82.3 (9)
3. LB Jordan Ross- 81.7 (29)
4. DL Dominic Bailey- 74.4 (35)
5. LB Caleb Herring- 66.2 (32)
6. DB Edrees Farooq- 65.6 (65)
6. LB Jeremiah Tedlander- 65.6 (42)
8. DL Jaxson Moi- 64.8 (40)
9. CB William Wright- 64.5 (10)
10. DL Daevin Hobbs- 64.4 (34)
11. DL Bryson Eason- 64.3 (39)
12. CB Tyler Redmond- 64.0 (65)
13. LB Jordan Burns- 62.5 (2)
14. LB Ben Bolton- 62.2 (7)
15. DL Tyre West- 61.8 (24)
16. CB Colton Hood- 61.5 (76)
17. LB Arion Carter- 61.4 (65)
18. DB Sidney Walton- 60.9 (13)
19. DL Ethan Utley- 59.5 (39)
20. DB Jalen McMurray- 59.5 (39)
21. DL Nathan Robinson- 59.1 (20)
22. DL Isaiah Campbell- 57.8 (5)
23. DB Andre Turrentine- 57.6 (77)
24. CB Boo Carter- 57.2 (35)
25. DL Tyree Weathersby- 56.9 (22)
26. LB Edwin Spillman- 43.9 (36)
More Vols News
Everything Tennessee Football's Joey Aguilar, Josh Josephs, and Jordan Ross Said After Win Over Arkansas
Everything Tennessee Football's Miles Kitselman, Arion Carter, and Peyton Lewis Said After Win Over Arkansas
Everything Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel Said Following Win Over Arkansas