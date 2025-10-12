Volunteer Country

PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Arkansas

Who performed the best for the Volunteers on Saturday against Arkansas

Najeh Wilkins

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) keeps going after breaking a tackle from Arkansas defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) keeps going after breaking a tackle from Arkansas defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee moved to 5-1 on the season after a home victory over Arkansas handing the Razorbacks its fourth loss of the season. The offense played at a high level and finished with 485 total yards on Saturday. A lot of the damage came on the ground with DeSean Bishop. Bishop rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 10.4 yards per carry. Joey Aguilar was steady and productive like we hav eseen all season and threw for 221 yards and a touchdown in the win. 

Braylon Staley was a go-to option in the passing game and led the team in catches, receiving yards, and yards per catch. It wasn’t the prettiest win for the Volunteers but they did enough to come out with the victory and an SEC win is never easy to come by. 

So how did the Volunteers grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense 

Latest
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) smiles after a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. QB Joey Aguilar- 90.0 (66) 

2. RB DeSean Bishop- 83.1 (31) 

3. RB Peyton Lewis- 81.8 (17) 

4. WR Braylon Staley- 80.3 (48) 

5. RG Wendell Moe Jr- 77.2 (67) 

6. RT Jesse Perry- 66.9 (45) 

7. LT Lance Heard- 63.8 (67) 

8. LG Shamurad Umarov- 62.8 (67) 

8. C Sam Pendleton- 62.8 (48) 

8. TE Miles Kitselman- 62.8 (57) 

11. WR Mike Matthews- 62.4 (66) 

12. RB Star Thomas- 62.2 (19) 

13. Carson Gentle- 60.0 

13. QB Jake Merklinger- 60.0 (1) 

13. RT Brain Grant- 60.0 (1) 

16. C William Satterwhite- 53.0 (19) 

17. WR Chris Brazzell II- 51.5 (64) 

18. RT David Sanders- 50.2 (22) 

19. TE Jack Van Dorselaer 43.6 (31) 

Defense 

Latest
Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) forces a fumble from Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

1. LB Joshua Jospehs- 87.0 (36) 

2. LB Jadon Perlotte- 82.3 (9) 

3. LB Jordan Ross- 81.7 (29) 

4. DL Dominic Bailey- 74.4 (35) 

5. LB Caleb Herring- 66.2 (32) 

6. DB Edrees Farooq- 65.6 (65) 

6. LB Jeremiah Tedlander- 65.6 (42) 

8. DL Jaxson Moi- 64.8 (40) 

9. CB William Wright- 64.5 (10) 

10. DL Daevin Hobbs- 64.4 (34) 

11. DL Bryson Eason- 64.3 (39) 

12. CB Tyler Redmond- 64.0 (65) 

13. LB Jordan Burns- 62.5 (2) 

14. LB Ben Bolton- 62.2 (7) 

15. DL Tyre West- 61.8 (24) 

16. CB Colton Hood- 61.5 (76) 

17. LB Arion Carter- 61.4 (65) 

18. DB Sidney Walton- 60.9 (13) 

19. DL Ethan Utley- 59.5 (39) 

20. DB Jalen McMurray- 59.5 (39) 

21. DL Nathan Robinson- 59.1 (20) 

22. DL Isaiah Campbell- 57.8 (5) 

23. DB Andre Turrentine- 57.6 (77) 

24. CB Boo Carter- 57.2 (35) 

25. DL Tyree Weathersby- 56.9 (22) 

26. LB Edwin Spillman- 43.9 (36)  

More Vols News

Everything Tennessee Football's Joey Aguilar, Josh Josephs, and Jordan Ross Said After Win Over Arkansas

Everything Tennessee Football's Miles Kitselman, Arion Carter, and Peyton Lewis Said After Win Over Arkansas

Everything Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel Said Following Win Over Arkansas

Published
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Home/Football