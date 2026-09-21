Positional Grade Report: Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Kennesaw State Owls by a score of 42-9. This is a game that the Vols were expected to win, and that is exactly what happened, thanks to some of the groups who played lights-out.

Here is how I would grade each position group's performance.

Quarterbacks: B-

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) hands the ball off to Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre saw the field, but there was nothing that MacIntyre could have done to alter this ranking, as all he did was hand the ball off. As for Faizon Brandon, he did put the ball in harm's way with this one, but he still had a decent game, finishing with two touchdowns, and was great when rushing the ball, which was one of his three touchdowns. In the end, I do believe he had an alright game, but by no means would I say this was an excellent performance by the young gunslinger.

Running Backs: A+

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) returns a kickoff against Kennesaw State during a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maybe I am being a bit generous, but I truly believe this was an A+ performance for the running backs. Each of the three running backs to take snaps finished with a touchdown, and they still dominated with two of their top four options being out for the game. This was a great game for Daune Morris and Hunter Barnes.

Wide Receivers: B

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were plenty of times that the receivers would be roaming free, but Brandon was facing plenty of pressure from the interior of the offensive line, or the occasional pressure he would face on the outside. I still feel this was Braylon Staley's best performance, but even so, I wouldn't say this was a great game for the Vols, as they couldn't create a ton of separation downfield.

Tight Ends: C+

Tennessee tight end Luca Wolf (87) celebrates with teammates after getting the two-point conversion during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was a solid performance in terms of blocking, but they didn't exactly make the biggest impression when it comes to the receiving game. This game did showcase some new faces in a different way following Ethan Davis's injury. In the end, this was a C+ in my opinion.

Offensive Line: B+

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) celebrates with Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) after scoring a touchdown during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some of the moments upfront were very bad, but as an overall, I felt the offensive line was better as the game progressed. The interior wasn't great, but Jesse Perry and David Sanders Jr. dominated the game. This group will be one to watch next week.

Defensive Line/EDGEs: A-

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Ethan Utley (17) and Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) celebrate a play during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is one of the groups that I am watching closely. In fact, I believe that this group was one of the better groups in the entire state. They finished the game with a sack and two tackles for a loss, but made plenty of great plays on the interior to help prevent the running backs from reaching the second level.

Linebackers: A

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) high fives Tennessee wide receiver Deon Hardin (88) before a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This linebacker core was great. They finished the game with over 20 total tackles, and the captain of the defense, Arion Carter, is one of the better players in this contest. He finished the game with multiple tackles for a loss, a sack, and eight tackles.

Defensive Backs: C

From left, Tennessee defensive backs Tre Poteat III (3), Ty Redmond (4), and Kayin Lee (14) gather in prayer before the start of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This group didn't finish with a turnover, which isn't always the make-or-break, but it is safe to say that the Vols will need a better performance moving forward, as they had a bend-don't-break game against the Kennesaw State Owls.

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