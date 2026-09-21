The Two Tennessee Football Players Who Had Big Performances Against Kennesaw State

Tennessee Football took care of business this past Saturday and dominated the Kennesaw State Owls. With a final score of 42-9, it was an all-around beating that left little doubt about who would win the game. These games are where your stars should clearly shine, and Tennessee’s stars did just that. Many Vols players played well, but these two players stood out on their respective sides of the ball.

Star of the Offense – RB Daune Morris

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) returns a kickoff against Kennesaw State during a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeSean Bishop might be the star running back, and that is in no danger of changing, but this game was another breakout party for Daune Morris. Morris dominated on the ground and finished the game with 116 yards on just 14 carries. That puts him at an 8.3 yard per carry average. He was also able to break off a 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

This marks two straight games with a 40-yard-plus run. Morris is showing to be a more than capable backup to Bishop. I fully expect Morris to continue to earn more of the coach's trust as the season goes on.

Star of the Defense – LB Arion Carter

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) high fives Tennessee wide receiver Deon Hardin (88) before a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest difference makers on the defensive side of the ball was none other than prized LB Arion Carter. Carter was able to put his imprint on the game in numerous ways. Carter finished the game with 8 tackles (6 solo), 1 sack, and 2 tackles for loss.

The fact that Carter is having no trouble with the new defensive scheme even after missing the first game of the season is a great sign for the Vols. As they get into tougher competition, elite linebacker play is vital to team success, and the Vols have been getting that from their group.

The best part of Carter’s performance is that he racked up more tackles and a sack, increasing his donation for cancer research total.

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