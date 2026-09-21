WATCH: Post Game Thoughts Following Tennessee's Win vs. Kennesaw State

The Tennessee Volunteers have been progressing through their season quite fast, as it seems this first quarter of the regular season has flown by for the Vols. In fact, Tennessee is already finished with their non-conference slate, as the next game that they will likely play against a non-conference opponent will be in the postseason, assuming the Vols win a minimum of six games.

The Tennessee Volunteers started their season against the Furman Paladins, which was a day filled with history-making. Following that, Tennessee would then go to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, in what was their toughest opponent on paper to this point. They finished that game with a massive victory, before ultimately defeating the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday night, in what was the first night game of the season in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Following the game, Dale Dowden and I (Caleb Sisk) shared our thoughts inside Neyland Stadium. You can watch the video below.

Tennessee's Focus Will Now Shift to Texas

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee coach Josh Heupel chats with Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee will now turn their focus to Texas, as they will be beginning their SEC conference slate against teh best team in the nation, according to the AP Poll. This is a game that will have plenty of added juice. In fact, this is already called the battle for the "UT" term, which is something that many fans have actually argued over. This is also a battle of different shades of orange, which fans have made into a competition online as well.

The Vols will be checkerboarding the stadium with their annual "Checker Neyland" game, as this game is set to kick off at Noon. Luckily for the fans, there will be some pregame activities to attend, as College GameDay is going to be holding their featured coverage in Knoxville, as many have referred to this game as the biggest one in the nation.

This is an exciting one that fans won't want to miss, as we will have coverage for you all week long.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

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