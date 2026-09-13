Positive Updates Emerge Following Horrible Injury During Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

There was a scary moment in the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. That was an injury on the field that led to a stretcher being called onto the field, in which defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe had to leave the field and was transported to a nearby hospital.

This would put a pause on the game, and many were heartbroken to watch the events unfold; however, an update has been provided by Georgia Tech.

"Georgia Tech Football’s Jaylen Mbakwe was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for precautionary observation following his injury in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game vs. Tennessee. He was evaluated overnight and has been released. Jaylen and Georgia Tech appreciate all who have taken the time to express concern and support," Georgia Tech mentioned on X.

Georgia Tech wasn't the only one to put out an update, as Mbakwe released his own statement, indicating that he is fine and feeling well. Here is what the talented defensive back had to say himself.

"Minor Setback for a Major Comeback…Appreciate all the prayers and text messages so many to respond to but i’m fine and feeling well… As a team our goals is still right in front of us and we want the fans behind us every step of the way," Mbakwe said.

Now that this game has closed, both teams will turn to their next matchup. The Tennessee Volunteers have their sights set on a home game against the Kennesaw State Owls, which will be the final game before the Vols begin SEC play which will make up for the final nine games of the season. As for the Yellow Jackets, they will take on Mercer as they look for their first win of the season and are likely to get it.

While football is a game of competitiveness, along with a game of hard hitting and roughhousing, this is an unfortunate reminder that anything can happen. Luckily for all parties involved, progress has been made, and it is safe to say that this is the news that every Tennessee and Georgia Tech fan was hoping for following the moment on Saturday night.

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