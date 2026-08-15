Tennessee Football Safety Edrees Farooq Suffers Season Ending Injury

The Tennessee Volunteers have been doing a great job when it comes to progressing towards their first game, as they are inching closer and closer to their matchup against Furman, which is scheduled to take place on Sep. 5. This is a game that will be showcasing many new players, and also returning players who have been viewed as big progressers this season.

One of the players that fans were most excited to see this season was Edrees Farooq, who is a safety who has spent multiple seasons on Rocky Top after originally committing to the program as a three-star prospect out of Maryland.

Edrees Farooq Suffers an Injury

Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) and teammates react to a call during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Farooq was looking great this offseason until an unfortunate moment struck, as he would suffer a leg injury on Friday, Aug. 14, and he would have no choice but to leave the field in an ambulance. The ambulance transported him to UT Medical, which was expected to be the place where he would learn his diagnosis. While fans were hopeful the diagnosis would be good, all signs seemed to be pointing towards a lengthy recovery process.

Edrees Farooq's Injury Diagnosis

Tennessee safety Edrees Farooq (15) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final diagnosis that was released was that Farooq suffered a torn patellar tendon.

This injury will sideline him for the entire 2026 season and is something that will result in a recovery time that could bleed into the offseason next year. This is unfortunate news for the Tennessee Vols, as now they will have no choice but to turn to the depth that is currently behind him. As of now, it seems that the starters at the safety positions will be TJ Metcalf, a Michigan Wolverines transfer portal addition, along with fellow transfer portal addition Dejuan Lane, who would be joining the starting lineup for the first time since he transferred to the Vols following a great season with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Farooq's contribution in the 2025 season was nearly unmatched, as he was a takeaway machine for the Vols all the way around the clock. He finished the season with four forced fumbles, while also finishing the season with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He was a hard hitter for Tennessee a season ago, but his pass coverage wasn't to be slept on, as he also finished the season with three pass deflections.

His ceiling for the 2026 season was sky-high, and he was going to be a star for the Vols yet again.