2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
2027 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) safety Kenneth Simon II made his way to Knoxville last weekend for the highly anticipated game between Tennessee and Georgia.
Though the Vols did not pull out the win, the game was not in vain, as a lot was taken from the display that was on hand.
"The visit was good," Simon said.
"I got to see a lot of my old friends at the game and also got to catch up with Coach Inge and Coach Heupel before the game," Simon finished.
The game itself was an instant classic that even went into overtime before the Bulldogs were able to secure the win over the hometown team, however, defeat was not the takeaway from the in-state prospect.
"Tennessee showing that they can compete at the highest level in the country is what I took away from the game. At the end, it wasn't what they wanted, but I think for a lot of kids, it showed them that Tennessee is back close to being a powerhouse because it did for me," Simon said.
What a statement from the legacy. There won't be a lot of time dedicated to that as Simon II is his own player, but he is the son of a former linebacker that played at Tennessee.
The reason that is mentioned is the stories growing up probably painted a different picture than what was seen at the time. So, now some of the childhood stories become a bit clearer.
Simon told Vols on SI that it's a, "for sure," thing that a return trip this season will happen, but as to which game, that is unclear at the moment.
Next up, the Nashville based talent will be in Baton Rouge as Ole Miss travels to play LSU.
