Honest Evaluation of Newest Tennessee Football Commit Carter Jamison

The Tennessee Vols landed a huge commitment in the class of 2027, as they landed a three-star safety and nickelback by the name Carter Jamison. Jamison is one of the more slept-on players in the state of Georgia, and many are unfamiliar with who he is. Here is an honest evaluation of the Vols' newest commit.

Evaluating Carter Jamison

Carter Jamison on the football field with Creekside High School | Carter Jamison's X Account

Pursuit: The way the talented prospect can get to the ball in a very timely fashion is one of the first things I noticed. He is by far one of the better players in the state of Georgia when it comes to meeting a wide receiver or a running back behind the line. He plays a very significant role when it comes to this factor of the Creekside defense, as he proved he can do this at an exceptional level when playing nickelback. He is someone I believe could be dangerous in the Tennessee defense when it comes to stopping a player in the backfield.

Ball Tracking: One of the best factors of Jamison's game is his ability to track down the ball in the air. He isn't the biggest ball hawk there is in the state, but that doesn't mean he wasn't making great plays in pass coverage. When he is asked to be a drop-back safety, there are a lot of things he does right, including his ball tracking, which reminds me of a center fielder in baseball. You very rarely see him take a bad step, which is key to not getting beat deep. He also doesn't hesitate when tracking a ball, which allows him to put himself in the best situation to get a takeaway.

Plays With Violence: Jamison doesn't want to just tackle someone; he wants to simply drive them through the ground. There are multiple instances where he hits someone so hard that the crowd reacts. This is something that you wouldn't expect from a player of his size. He is always the low man and hits the offensive players at full speed with a great deal of aggression. This is a healthy trait to have, as he is able to turn the aggression off when he is dropping back in coverage, and he is very patient when he is doing so. This is something you would love to see him do at Tennessee, and if they play him at the star position, he is bound to do so.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, the Vols' newest commitment will fit great in the Tennessee defense. He is someone who holds a ton of upside and has a very solid floor. He is someone who could be a multi-year starter if he develops into the defensive back that he absolutely can be. He is someone who will only grow in his next season, as he will continue to get more sound and lethal in zone/man coverage, which will be what the Vols want to see. His pursuit could allow him to see the field early in his career, as he is by far one of the more underrated prospects in the state of Georgia, to say the least.