Four-Star Offensive Tackle's Bond with David Sanders Helping Tennessee Recruit Him

Tennessee is beginning to have a pipeline with Milton High School in Georgia. The Volunteers currently have two players on their roster from the Eagles: Dylan Lewis and Ty Redmond. Redmond balled out as a freshman, earning third-team All-SEC honors as well as being a member of the Athletic All-American Freshman Team. Lewis did not play as much as a true freshman, but he has a lot of potential to grow over the next few years.

They also have one current commit from Milton in three-star quarterback Derrick Baker. They are not done with just those three; they are also recruiting Landon Ghea, Kee Wonsley, and Joshua Evans from the Eagles.

Evans, in particular, is very high on the Volunteers early. He recently spoke with Vols on SI to discuss the Volunteers his recent visit to Tennessee.

Evans on Tennessee

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel walks the sideline against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

He visited the Vols in the spring, and he took away a few key things from the visit and what he thinks about Tennessee.

“It went very well. They showed a lot of hospitality, and they have a really great program. I talked to David Sanders Jr, and he was amazing. He has a great personality.” He continued, “They were very well organized, they wanted to get better every day, and win a national championship. They also have really good stability.”

He also discussed his top schools so far, which included Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and N.C. State along with the Vols.

Overall, in his recruitment, he is looking for a few specific things.

“Relationships, good psychology program, stability, and who has the best fit for me.”

Evans still has a lot of time before he has to make a commitment since he is in the class of 2028, but the 6-foot-2 and a half offensive lineman will have a lot of schools chasing after him.

Scouting Report of Evans

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first quarter against the UAB Blazers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Here’s what Charles Powers (Rivals) had to say about Evans after he performed at a local Rivals Camp in Atlanta:

​Joshua Evans joined with his high school teammate Landon Ghea in delivering a strong showing at Rivals Camp Atlanta. Evans moved very well at around 6-foot-2.5, 305 pounds, showing noticeable burst in testing and in drills. He delivered a very good shuttle mark in the 4.8-second range. Evans won the majority of his reps during the 1-on-1 period, flashing quick feet and a very strong anchor, using leverage to his advantage.