Radarious Jackson's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Kentucky Football
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation at the wide receiver position despite not having the greatest showing in their last game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This Tennessee roster remains to be one of the better rosters when it comes to the young depth that they have, as even at the wide receiver position the Vols find a way to use their young guys at the wide receiver position.
One of the players that they have been able to utilize very well is one of their best players at the position when given the opportunity to succeed. That player is Radarious Jackson, who is a freshman from the state of Tennessee, as he was one of the in-state prospects that the Tennessee Vols brought in, and one of the three true freshmen on the Tennessee Vols roster at the wide receiver position alongside Travis Smith Jr and Joakim Dodson.
All three true freshmen have done a great job; however, a big issue with this roster is the fact that they are banged up. This includes two of the three freshmen wide receivers; however, the one that will be discussed in this article is Radarious Jackson.
Jackson is on the injury report yet again ahead of the Tennessee vs Kentucky Wildcats. The Tennessee Vols had a total of seven players on their report, including Jackson.
Radarious Jackson's Injury Status
Jackson is one of the many players on the injury report, and he is listed as Questionable. This isn't the first time recently that he has been listed as Questionable, as he has been inactive for multiple weeks, and was seen in a sling. He is someone who makes this team better when he plays, and the Vols will hope that he returns, but nothing is set in stone at this time when it comes to him possibly playing.
We will learn more about Jackson on Thursday or Friday. He will be one of the many players whom the Vols will hope will be upgraded. The Vols also have Arion Carter, Ben Bolton, and Ethan Davis listed as questionable at this time.
The game will begin at 7:45 PM EDT. This is the latest kickoff that the Vols will have this season, more than likely; however, nothing with the remainder of the time-slots is set in stone either, as there will be times that release as the season grows longer.