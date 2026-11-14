SEC Week 11 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Baseball Pitcher Evan Blanco

The SEC is back in action on Saturday, with one game being on Sunday following the FAA delaying flights and having to ground every flight/scheduled flight in the nation.

This week, we have a new set of predictions, with a brand new guest, as former Tennessee baseball pitcher Evan Blanco has opted to join us this week as the guest.

He is looking to get to the top of the standings, as many have not done as well recently, despite some promising starts to their slate.

Here is who each member predicts, along with Blanco, along with the Vols on SI standings and the VFL standings at the bottom. Make sure to follow Evan Blanco as well.

No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt

• Evan Blanco: Alabama

• Caleb Sisk: Alabama

• Dale Dowden: Alabama

• Major Passons: Alabama

• Josh Greer: Alabama

• Eli Elrod: Alabama

No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia

• Evan Blanco: Georgia

• Caleb Sisk: Georgia

• Dale Dowden: Georgia

• Major Passons: Georgia

• Josh Greer: Georgia

• Eli Elrod: Georgia

Auburn at Mississippi State

• Evan Blanco: Auburn

• Caleb Sisk: Auburn

• Dale Dowden: Auburn

• Major Passons: Auburn

• Josh Greer: Mississippi State

• Eli Elrod: Auburn

Florida at No. 11 Kentucky

• Evan Blanco: Florida

• Caleb Sisk: Florida

• Dale Dowden: Kentucky

• Major Passons: Kentucky

• Josh Greer: Kentucky

• Eli Elrod: Kentucky

No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU

• Evan Blanco: LSU

• Caleb Sisk: LSU

• Dale Dowden: Texas

• Major Passons: Texas

• Josh Greer: Texas

• Eli Elrod: LSU

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

No. 17 South Carolina at Arkansas

• Evan Blanco: South Carolina

• Caleb Sisk: South Carolina

• Dale Dowden: South Carolina

• Major Passons: South Carolina

• Josh Greer: South Carolina

• Eli Elrod: South Carolina

No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma (SUNDAY)

• Evan Blanco: Ole Miss

• Caleb Sisk: Oklahoma

• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss

• Major Passons: Ole Miss

• Josh Greer: Oklahoma

• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss

No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M

• Evan Blanco: Tennessee

• Caleb Sisk: Tennessee

• Dale Dowden: Tennessee

• Major Passons: Tennessee

• Josh Greer: Tennessee

• Eli Elrod: Tennessee

Vols on SI Leaderboard

• Josh Greer: (74-18)

• Major Passons: (73-19)

• Caleb Sisk: (71-21)

• Eli Elrod: (69-23)

• Dale Dowden: (67-25)

VFL Leaderboard

• Devrin Young: (15-1)

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)

• Dylan Dreiling: (4-1)

• Jabari Davis: (8-3)

• Bru McCoy: (6-3)

• Zander Sechrist: (4-2)

• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)

• Jeremiah Crawford: (4-3)

• Omari Thomas: (4-4)

• Trey Lipscomb: (3-5)

• Evan Blanco: TBD

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

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