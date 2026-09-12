SEC Week 2 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Football Running Back Gerald Riggs Jr.
In this story:
The SEC is set for Week 2, as the SEC will play many big out-of-conference games, and of course, the Alabama Crimson Tide will play against the Kentucky Wildcats for the first SEC game of the season.
While the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is one that many will be watching closely on this site; our staff still took the time to share their SEC weekly predictions. This week, we are joined by another guest.
We are joined by Gerald Riggs Jr., a former Tennessee running back who later turned pro. He is a running back who finished with nearly 2,000 career rushing yards in college.
Before we get into the predictions, make sure you follow Gerald Riggs Jr. on every social platform. You can follow him on X HERE, Facebook HERE, Instagram HERE, and TikTok HERE.
Missouri at Kansas
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Missouri
• Caleb Sisk: Missouri
• Dale Dowden: Kansas
• Eli Elrod: Missouri
• Major Passons: Missouri
• Josh Greer: Missouri
Arizona State at Texas A&M
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Texas A&M
• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M
• Dale Dowden: Texas A&M
• Eli Elrod: Texas A&M
• Major Passons: Texas A&M
• Josh Greer: Texas A&M
Oklahoma at Michigan
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Oklahoma
• Caleb Sisk: Oklahoma
• Dale Dowden: Oklahoma
• Eli Elrod: Oklahoma
• Major Passons: Oklahoma
• Josh Greer: Oklahoma
Western Kentucky at Georgia
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Georgia
• Caleb Sisk: Georgia
• Dale Dowden: Georgia
• Eli Elrod: Georgia
• Major Passons: Georgia
• Josh Greer: Georgia
Alabama at Kentucky
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Alabama
• Caleb Sisk: Alabama
• Dale Dowden: Alabama
• Eli Elrod: Alabama
• Major Passons: Alabama
• Josh Greer: Alabama
Mississippi State at Minnesota
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Mississippi State
• Caleb Sisk: Minnesota
• Dale Dowden: Minnesota
• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State
• Major Passons: Mississippi State
• Josh Greer: Mississippi State
Delaware at Vanderbilt
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Vanderbilt
• Caleb Sisk: Vanderbilt
• Dale Dowden: Vanderbilt
• Eli Elrod: Vanderbilt
• Major Passons: Vanderbilt
• Josh Greer: Vanderbilt
Campbell at Florida
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Florida
• Caleb Sisk: Florida
• Dale Dowden: Florida
• Eli Elrod: Florida
• Major Passons: Florida
• Josh Greer: Florida
Towson at South Carolina
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: South Carolina
• Caleb Sisk: South Carolina
• Dale Dowden: South Carolina
• Eli Elrod: South Carolina
• Major Passons: South Carolina
• Josh Greer: South Carolina
Ohio State at Texas
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Texas
• Caleb Sisk: Ohio State
• Dale Dowden: Ohio State
• Eli Elrod: Ohio State
• Major Passons: Texas
• Josh Greer: Texas
Louisiana Tech at LSU
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: LSU
• Caleb Sisk: LSU
• Dale Dowden: LSU
• Eli Elrod: LSU
• Major Passons: LSU
• Josh Greer: LSU
Charlotte at Ole Miss
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Ole Miss
• Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss
• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss
• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss
• Major Passons: Ole Miss
• Josh Greer: Ole Miss
Southern Miss at Auburn
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Auburn
• Caleb Sisk: Auburn
• Dale Dowden: Auburn
• Eli Elrod: Auburn
• Major Passons: Auburn
• Josh Greer: Auburn
Arkansas at Utah
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Arkansas
• Caleb Sisk: Utah
• Dale Dowden: Arkansas
• Eli Elrod: Utah
• Major Passons: Utah
• Josh Greer: Utah
Tennessee at Georgia Tech
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Tennessee
• Caleb Sisk: Tennessee
• Dale Dowden: Tennessee
• Eli Elrod: Tennessee
• Major Passons: Tennessee
• Josh Greer: Tennessee
Vols On SI Leaderboard Prior to Week 2
• Caleb Sisk (16-0)
• Dale Dowden (16-0)
• Josh Greer (16-0)
• Major Passons (16-0)
• Eli Elrod (15-1)
VFL Leaderboard
• Devrin Young (15-1)
• Gerald Riggs Jr. (TBD)
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
Follow Our Social Media Accounts
• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)
Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_