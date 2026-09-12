SEC Week 2 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Football Running Back Gerald Riggs Jr.

The SEC is set for Week 2, as the SEC will play many big out-of-conference games, and of course, the Alabama Crimson Tide will play against the Kentucky Wildcats for the first SEC game of the season.

While the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is one that many will be watching closely on this site; our staff still took the time to share their SEC weekly predictions. This week, we are joined by another guest.

We are joined by Gerald Riggs Jr., a former Tennessee running back who later turned pro. He is a running back who finished with nearly 2,000 career rushing yards in college.

Before we get into the predictions, make sure you follow Gerald Riggs Jr. on every social platform. You can follow him on X HERE, Facebook HERE, Instagram HERE, and TikTok HERE.

Missouri at Kansas

Sep 11, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) warms up on the sidelines against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Missouri

• Caleb Sisk: Missouri

• Dale Dowden: Kansas

• Eli Elrod: Missouri

• Major Passons: Missouri

• Josh Greer: Missouri

Arizona State at Texas A&M

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Texas A&M

• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M

• Dale Dowden: Texas A&M

• Eli Elrod: Texas A&M

• Major Passons: Texas A&M

• Josh Greer: Texas A&M

Oklahoma at Michigan

Sep 4, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (1) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Oklahoma

• Caleb Sisk: Oklahoma

• Dale Dowden: Oklahoma

• Eli Elrod: Oklahoma

• Major Passons: Oklahoma

• Josh Greer: Oklahoma

Western Kentucky at Georgia

Sep 5, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) catches a pass before the game against the Tennessee State Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Georgia

• Caleb Sisk: Georgia

• Dale Dowden: Georgia

• Eli Elrod: Georgia

• Major Passons: Georgia

• Josh Greer: Georgia

Alabama at Kentucky

Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) speaks to the media after a game against the East Carolina Pirates at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Alabama

• Caleb Sisk: Alabama

• Dale Dowden: Alabama

• Eli Elrod: Alabama

• Major Passons: Alabama

• Josh Greer: Alabama

Mississippi State at Minnesota

Sep 5, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Mississippi State

• Caleb Sisk: Minnesota

• Dale Dowden: Minnesota

• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State

• Major Passons: Mississippi State

• Josh Greer: Mississippi State

Delaware at Vanderbilt

Sep 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) runs over Austin Peay Governors defensive back Tywan Royal (15) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Vanderbilt

• Caleb Sisk: Vanderbilt

• Dale Dowden: Vanderbilt

• Eli Elrod: Vanderbilt

• Major Passons: Vanderbilt

• Josh Greer: Vanderbilt

Campbell at Florida

Sep 5, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo (12) runs with the ball against the Florida Atlantic Owls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Florida

• Caleb Sisk: Florida

• Dale Dowden: Florida

• Eli Elrod: Florida

• Major Passons: Florida

• Josh Greer: Florida

Towson at South Carolina

Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: South Carolina

• Caleb Sisk: South Carolina

• Dale Dowden: South Carolina

• Eli Elrod: South Carolina

• Major Passons: South Carolina

• Josh Greer: South Carolina

Ohio State at Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) leaves the field following the 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Texas

• Caleb Sisk: Ohio State

• Dale Dowden: Ohio State

• Eli Elrod: Ohio State

• Major Passons: Texas

• Josh Greer: Texas

Louisiana Tech at LSU

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: LSU

• Caleb Sisk: LSU

• Dale Dowden: LSU

• Eli Elrod: LSU

• Major Passons: LSU

• Josh Greer: LSU

Charlotte at Ole Miss

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after the sack of Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (not pictured) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Ole Miss

• Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss

• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss

• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss

• Major Passons: Ole Miss

• Josh Greer: Ole Miss

Southern Miss at Auburn

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) prepares for a game against the Baylor Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Auburn

• Caleb Sisk: Auburn

• Dale Dowden: Auburn

• Eli Elrod: Auburn

• Major Passons: Auburn

• Josh Greer: Auburn

Arkansas at Utah

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Arkansas

• Caleb Sisk: Utah

• Dale Dowden: Arkansas

• Eli Elrod: Utah

• Major Passons: Utah

• Josh Greer: Utah

Tennessee at Georgia Tech

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: Tennessee

• Caleb Sisk: Tennessee

• Dale Dowden: Tennessee

• Eli Elrod: Tennessee

• Major Passons: Tennessee

• Josh Greer: Tennessee

Vols On SI Leaderboard Prior to Week 2

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk (16-0)

• Dale Dowden (16-0)

• Josh Greer (16-0)

• Major Passons (16-0)

• Eli Elrod (15-1)

VFL Leaderboard

Tennessee tailback Devrin Young returns a punt against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Nov. 12, 2011. UT lost the game 49-7. 1113 Kcsp Vols33 Asb | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Devrin Young (15-1)

• Gerald Riggs Jr. (TBD)

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