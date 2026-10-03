SEC Week 5 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman Gerald Mincey
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers and other SEC teams are set for their next game of the season. In fact, this is one of the more intriguing weeks of the season.
Joining us for this week's prediction is former Tennessee, Kentucky, and Florida offensive lineman, Gerald Mincey, who has been repping the Vols since he completed his college career.
He follows behind Devrin Young, Bru McCoy, Jabari Davis, and Gerald Riggs Jr., as he looks to climb the guest leaderboard.
Here is who we have all selected to win each game in the SEC this weekend. But first, we encourage everyone to follow Gerald Mincey on Instagram and X.
No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State
• Gerald Mincey: Mississippi State
• Caleb Sisk: Alabama
• Dale Dowden: Alabama
• Major Passons: Alabama
• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State
• Josh Greer: Mississippi State
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia
• Gerald Mincey: Georgia
• Caleb Sisk: Georgia
• Dale Dowden: Georgia
• Major Passons: Georgia
• Eli Elrod: Georgia
• Josh Greer: Georgia
No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri
• Gerald Mincey: Florida
• Caleb Sisk: Florida
• Dale Dowden: Florida
• Major Passons: Florida
• Eli Elrod: Florida
• Josh Greer: Florida
No. 24 Kentucky at South Carolina
• Gerald Mincey: Kentucky
• Caleb Sisk: South Carolina
• Dale Dowden: Kentucky
• Major Passons: South Carolina
• Eli Elrod: Kentucky
• Josh Greer: Kentucky
Arkansas at Texas A&M
• Gerald Mincey: Arkansas
• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M
• Dale Dowden: Texas A&M
• Major Passons: Texas A&M
• Eli Elrod: Texas A&M
• Josh Greer: Texas A&M
McNeese at No. 11 LSU
• Gerald Mincey: LSU
• Caleb Sisk: LSU
• Dale Dowden: LSU
• Major Passons: LSU
• Eli Elrod: LSU
• Josh Greer: LSU
Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee
• Gerald Mincey: Tennessee
• Caleb Sisk: Tennessee
• Dale Dowden: Tennessee
• Major Passons: Tennessee
• Eli Elrod: Tennessee
• Josh Greer: Tennessee
Vols On SI Leaderboard
• Major Passons: (46-5)
• Caleb Sisk: (45-6)
• Eli Elrod: (44-7)
• Josh Greer: (44-7)
• Dale Dowden: (40-11)
Guest Leaderboard
• Devrin Young: (15-1)
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)
• Jabari Davis: (8-3)
• Bru McCoy: (6-3)
• Gerald Mincey: TBD
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
Follow Our Social Media Accounts
• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)
Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_