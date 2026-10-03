SEC Week 5 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman Gerald Mincey

The Tennessee Volunteers and other SEC teams are set for their next game of the season. In fact, this is one of the more intriguing weeks of the season.

Joining us for this week's prediction is former Tennessee, Kentucky, and Florida offensive lineman, Gerald Mincey, who has been repping the Vols since he completed his college career.

He follows behind Devrin Young, Bru McCoy, Jabari Davis, and Gerald Riggs Jr., as he looks to climb the guest leaderboard.

Here is who we have all selected to win each game in the SEC this weekend. But first, we encourage everyone to follow Gerald Mincey on Instagram and X.

No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Mincey: Mississippi State

• Caleb Sisk: Alabama

• Dale Dowden: Alabama

• Major Passons: Alabama

• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State

• Josh Greer: Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia

Sep 26, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton (0) runs after a catch against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jacobe Johnson (24) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Mincey: Georgia

• Caleb Sisk: Georgia

• Dale Dowden: Georgia

• Major Passons: Georgia

• Eli Elrod: Georgia

• Josh Greer: Georgia

No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Mincey: Florida

• Caleb Sisk: Florida

• Dale Dowden: Florida

• Major Passons: Florida

• Eli Elrod: Florida

• Josh Greer: Florida

No. 24 Kentucky at South Carolina

Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) leaps but falls short of the goal line against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Mincey: Kentucky

• Caleb Sisk: South Carolina

• Dale Dowden: Kentucky

• Major Passons: South Carolina

• Eli Elrod: Kentucky

• Josh Greer: Kentucky

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Mincey: Arkansas

• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M

• Dale Dowden: Texas A&M

• Major Passons: Texas A&M

• Eli Elrod: Texas A&M

• Josh Greer: Texas A&M

McNeese at No. 11 LSU

Harlem Berry 22, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Mincey: LSU

• Caleb Sisk: LSU

• Dale Dowden: LSU

• Major Passons: LSU

• Eli Elrod: LSU

• Josh Greer: LSU

Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrates a first down in front of Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) during a college football game on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Gerald Mincey: Tennessee

• Caleb Sisk: Tennessee

• Dale Dowden: Tennessee

• Major Passons: Tennessee

• Eli Elrod: Tennessee

• Josh Greer: Tennessee

Vols On SI Leaderboard

• Major Passons: (46-5)

• Caleb Sisk: (45-6)

• Eli Elrod: (44-7)

• Josh Greer: (44-7)

• Dale Dowden: (40-11)

Guest Leaderboard

• Devrin Young: (15-1)

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)

• Jabari Davis: (8-3)

• Bru McCoy: (6-3)

• Gerald Mincey: TBD

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