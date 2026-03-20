Six Tennessee Football Freshmen Spoke to the Media Following Spring Practice No. 3

The Tennessee Volunteers football team was back on the practice field on Thursday morning for their third

Gabriel "Gabe" Osenda

Gabriel "Gabe" Osenda speaking to reporters. | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

Freshman OL Gabe Osenda spoke with reporters today, and spoke highly of the transition from high school to college.



Osenda is a former stand-out from Baylor School (TN), who won the state championship this past year. The 6-foot-8, 330-pounder detailed showing up with a weight of 335-pounds, but the weight-loss is to obtain more flexibility. The weight will probably be added back over the duration of time.



The first-year Vol has taken reps at both tackle positions and is comfortable at doing so.



Click HERE for the FULL Gabe Osenda presser.

Brayden Rouse

Tennessee football Fr. LB Brayden Rouse speaks to the media. | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

Brayden Rouse is a freshman LB from Kell (GA) and has a unique journey to where he is.



Early in high school, Rouse played WR/DB and was not quite as filled out as he became throughout the junior and senior year of high school.



The Georgia product developed and had a few growth spurts, and it was made clear, that linebacker was probably the future.



Earning plenty of accolades, Rouse was also selected to play in the Navy All-American Bowl back in January before taking off to the Polynesian Bowl. The somewhat late bloomer impressed at both events, displaying a high football IQ paired with an intense motor.



William Inge is going to love this addition in the room.



Click HERE for the FULL Brayden Rouse presser.

Joel Wyatt

Tennessee football Fr. DB Joel Wyatt fielding questions. | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

Joel Wyatt could potentially be a sleeper of the class within context. Wyatt is an in-state player who had the potential to play multiple positions at multiple schools, as everyone had their own idea for his layout.



At one point Wyatt was being recruited as a defensive back, an edge, and a wide receiver. The Vols evaluated him at all three, and was really liking the edge idea, however, some staff changes took place and the new idea matches more with what Wyatt wanted to do, personally.



At 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, this is a physically gifted safety for a year-one guy. Wyatt can make it difficult to take deep shots with his length and range roaming around in the deep secondary.



Click HERE for the FULL Joel Wyatt presser.

Kamari Blair

Freshman OL Kamari Blair fields questions from reporters. | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

Kamari Blair had quite the interesting recruitment as the Vols were kind of late to the party, but did they ever close the gap fast.



Blair initially committed to South Carolina before flipping to Tennessee as a huge in-state land for Coach Elarbee.



Blair discussed how he, Gabe Osenda, and Edward Baker all rely on each other during their transition period of adjusting to college from high school.



Blair arrived on campus a little lighter than expected due to sickness. The freshman offensive lineman contracted food poisining and dropped a solid amount of weight, which in hindsight, has provided an opptunity to be lighter in the transition part, and can add the weight back and adjust it well.



Click HERE for the FULL Kamari Blair presser.

TK Keys

TK Keys answering questions after practice. | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

TK Keys may have been one of the most coveted guys for Tennessee, away from Faizon Brandon.



Keys is a high caliber playmaker that should be fun to watch over the next few years. As of now, it is unclear what potential role Keys could play for the Vols offense, but the Mississippi native is going to work as diligently as possible to see the field.



The former five-star wide receiver is a natural pass-catcher, and can potentially run by most defenders.



The freshman wideout told reporters that CeeDee Lamb and local native Tee Higgins are the two wide receivers he watches the most and who he models his game after.



Click HERE for the FULL TK Keys presser.

TJ White

TJ White talks to the press. | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

TJ White, a talented linebacker from Mississippi that will bring the contact to your front door.



At 6-foot-2, 240-pounds, this is a full grown man, and White is quicker than you think with that size. Vols on SI witnessed White on a pick six at the Rivals Five-Star Camp in 2025.



White raves how nice it is to be in a room with a bunch of dog type players that are competitive.



The talented defender admits that he was glad to know William Inge was retained when the staff changes were recently made.



The Vols are deep at linebacker but again, don't be shocked to see White on the field in some capacity in 2026.



Click HERE for the FULL TJ White presser.

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