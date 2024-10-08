Steve Spurrier Says Florida Has 'Different Expectations' Going Against Tennessee
Legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier says Florida has 'different expectations' going against Tennessee.
The Tennessee Volunteers are in need of a bounce back win after losing to Arkansas this past weekend and they are matched up with the Florida Gators this week. The Gators have dominated the series for a long time now and they also have the most recent win the series dating back to last season. Florida has had their fair share of struggles this season, but former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier says expectations have changed after Tennessee's loss to Arkansas.
“The Gators really played well,” Spurrier said on Another Dooley Noted Podcast. “I think our energy and our fight was the best I’ve seen all year. Defense really won the game for us. The offense played well the first half. Didn’t do much the second half. But the defense came to play, so that was encouraging. Now that Tennessee lost to Arkansas, we can go up there with a little different expectations.”
Florida owns the overall series record as they are 31-21 against the Volunteers all-time. Tennessee has won just one game out of the last seven matchups and has only won twice in the series since 2005. That includes last year's game when the Gators defeated Tennessee in the Swamp by a final score of 29-16.
This year's game is leaning in the favor of the Volunteers, as Tennessee is a 15-point favorite according to draft kings. However, this matchup has been decided by 15 or more points just four times since 2012. It seems to be one of those games where it doesn't matter where each team currently sits, it ends up being a dog fight.
That's very relevant to this year's game as Tennessee is currently ranked inside of the top-15, despite the recent loss to Arkansas. Florida on the other hand has been limping through the season and trying to find any momentum. Last weekend the Gators defeated UCF. So it would be assumed that Tennessee would get the job done this weekend as the multiple-score favorite, but this matchup's history says it never as simple as that.
