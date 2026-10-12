T.J. Metcalf Turns Emotional Arkansas Return Into Motivation for Alabama Week

T.J. Metcalf left Arkansas with a win and a meaningful memory. Now, his attention turns to an opponent his family has no trouble rooting against.

Asked whether his family supported Alabama because of his Birmingham hometown, Tennessee’s defensive back offered a direct answer.

“No, we don’t like Alabama.”

That brought some personality to his rivalry-week comments. But when the conversation turned to facing the Crimson Tide, Metcalf’s message centered on preparation, tackling and limiting explosive plays.

From left, Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2), linebacker Edwin Spillman (13), and defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) celebrate Gilliam’s sack of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson (7) during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Return That Meant More

Playing against his former team gave Metcalf an opportunity to revisit a place where he had invested considerable effort.

“It was a great feeling,” Metcalf said, reflecting on the “blood, sweat, and tears” he put into his time at Arkansas.

Returning as an opponent added another layer to the experience. Leaving with a hard-fought Tennessee victory made it even more rewarding.

Still, the result did not erase the defense’s areas for improvement. Metcalf said Tennessee showed flashes and handled several situations well, but its review revealed a clear priority: better execution against the run.

Tackling Takes Center Stage

Metcalf pointed to run fits and tackling as areas that need attention before Alabama arrives.

Those details matter. A defender must reach the correct position, finish the tackle and prevent a routine gain from becoming an explosive play. Against Arkansas, Metcalf felt too many of those bigger gains came through the running game.

“Just taking that extra step, putting them pad on pad,” he said, “just taking the guy down.”

Metcalf echoed the emphasis Josh Heupel placed on fundamentals during a team meeting. He described a defense playing aggressively, with the next step being more consistent execution of individual responsibilities.

For Tennessee, that means turning physical intent into finished plays.

Tennessee safety TJ Metcalf (1) catches the ball at a Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tenn., on Aug. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama Tests Discipline and Coverage

Metcalf sees an Alabama offense capable of challenging Tennessee in several ways.

He described its passing attack as explosive, praising the receivers’ playmaking ability and the variety within the offensive scheme.

The quarterback adds another concern. Metcalf highlighted his ability to throw from the pocket while also escaping pressure and running in space.

That combination requires defenders to read their assignments carefully and react without losing discipline. A quarterback extending a play can create opportunities both downfield and on the ground.

“We just got to settle down and play with great keys,” Metcalf said.

He also praised Alabama’s running game while expressing confidence in Tennessee’s defense and its readiness for the challenge.

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Bo Walker (24) carries the ball defended by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (21) during the fourth quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cigars Can Wait

Metcalf already knows one of the rivalry’s most recognizable rewards: victory cigars.

Asked whether he expected to smoke one afterward, he kept the answer light.

“I don’t know about smoking it,” he said, “but I definitely have me a couple for the pictures.”

First, Tennessee must earn that photo opportunity. For Metcalf, the path starts with sound tackling, disciplined reads and carrying the satisfaction of the Arkansas win into a sharper defensive performance.

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