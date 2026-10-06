Mariyon Dye Says Tennessee’s Defensive Line Has More to Show After Auburn Win

Tennessee’s defensive front helped deliver a victory over Auburn. Mariyon Dye’s reaction? There is still work to do.

The Volunteers’ defensive lineman isn’t dismissing the production. He simply believes Tennessee has more to offer, even after a performance that included four sacks and three takeaways in a 24–14 victory over the Tigers.

“I feel like we’re not even pleased yet,” Dye said. “We still got a lot more to do.”

For a group coached by Rodney Garner, satisfaction apparently has a short shelf life.

Tennessee defensive lineman Ethan Utley (17), Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tennessee defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate after Tennessee recovers a fumble from Auburn during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Shared Mindset Up Front

Asked what has fueled Tennessee’s defensive line, Dye pointed to the group’s approach rather than an individual player or particular pass-rush move.

“I’d say really just playing together, coming with the same mindset every day,” he said. “Just wanting to dominate the man in front of us.”

That mentality includes pushing one another. Dye said Xavier Gilliam’s play has raised the standard inside the room, creating motivation for teammates to match his impact.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) reacts after a sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When I see my brother make a play, I think I got to go make a play now,” Dye said.

Gilliam’s attention from opposing blockers can also create opportunities elsewhere, although Dye noted that edge rushers still encounter chip blocks.

The goal is collective disruption, with every player contributing.

Dye Delivers a Game-Sealing Assist

Dye’s impact against Auburn extended beyond chasing the quarterback.

He forced a second-quarter fumble that Arion Carter recovered, recording the first forced fumble of his college career. Later, Dye broke up Byrum Brown’s pass near the goal line, helping produce Tevis Metcalf’s interception with less than a minute remaining.

“Our coaches definitely said that was a big part of the interception,” Dye said.

It was a timely contribution from a defender who still sees plenty to correct.

Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) and Tennessee defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) smile after winning a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arkansas Preparation Starts With Corrections

Before shifting fully toward Arkansas, Dye said Tennessee was reviewing its Auburn performance.

His personal priority is using his length more effectively, initiating contact with extended hands instead of allowing blockers into his frame.

As a unit, he identified rush-lane discipline and tackling as areas requiring improvement, particularly against a quarterback capable of escaping pressure.

“I missed a few tackles in the backfield,” Dye said. “That was the main thing in that game. We were just missing tackles.”

Garner’s message, according to Dye, remains consistent: keep growing, bring the same mindset and avoid becoming satisfied.

“I feel like really the job’s never done,” Dye said. “I feel like it’s always more you can do.”

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