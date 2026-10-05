Tennessee vs. Alabama Kickoff Time Set for Rivalry Showdown

One of college football's most recognizable rivalries officially has its place on the Saturday schedule.

Tennessee will host Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium, kicking off the latest chapter of the Third Saturday in October rivalry in Knoxville. The SEC announced the time on Monday, while the television network will be determined later by ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network.

game time is set



vs Alabama

🗓️ October 17

⌚ 3:30pm ET

📺 ABC or ESPN or SEC Network

🏟️ Neyland Stadium pic.twitter.com/TDMvBknp3J — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 5, 2026

Vols Get Another Major Game at Neyland

Tennessee enters the week ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and No. 14 in the Coaches Poll, with a 4-1 overall record and a 1-1 SEC mark into Saturday's road matchup against Arkansas. The Vols' only loss came in a 20-17 battle against No. 1 Texas.

Josh Heupel's team bounced back with a 24-14 win over Auburn, behind a monster performance from running back DeSean Bishop. The senior rushed for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries, helping Tennessee erase a halftime deficit.

The Vols have also been particularly disruptive defensively, entering Arkansas week leading the nation with 23 sacks while ranking fifth nationally with 42 tackles for loss.

Alabama Is Rolling

The Crimson Tide is currently 5-0 overall and 3-0 in SEC play after defeating No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23 in Starkville. Alabama totaled 483 yards in the win and forced four turnovers. Quarterback Keelon Russell completed 16 of 22 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and added another score on the ground.

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) carries the ball while being tackled by Alabama linebacker Luke Metz (4) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Orange and Crimson Return Together

This year's matchup will look different, too.

Tennessee and Alabama previously announced that both teams will wear their traditional home jerseys, with the Vols in orange and the Crimson Tide in crimson. It will mark the first time the rivals have both worn those colors against each other since Tennessee's 24-0 victory in 1970.

The rivalry has also delivered recent drama in Knoxville. Tennessee stunned Alabama 52-49 in 2022 and followed it with a 24-17 home victory in 2024. Alabama answered with a 37-20 win in Tuscaloosa last season.

Now, another Third Saturday in October has its kickoff time.

Tennessee vs. Alabama: Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium.

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