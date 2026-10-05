Tennessee vs. Alabama Kickoff Time Set for Rivalry Showdown
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One of college football's most recognizable rivalries officially has its place on the Saturday schedule.
Tennessee will host Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium, kicking off the latest chapter of the Third Saturday in October rivalry in Knoxville. The SEC announced the time on Monday, while the television network will be determined later by ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network.
Vols Get Another Major Game at Neyland
Tennessee enters the week ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and No. 14 in the Coaches Poll, with a 4-1 overall record and a 1-1 SEC mark into Saturday's road matchup against Arkansas. The Vols' only loss came in a 20-17 battle against No. 1 Texas.
Josh Heupel's team bounced back with a 24-14 win over Auburn, behind a monster performance from running back DeSean Bishop. The senior rushed for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries, helping Tennessee erase a halftime deficit.
The Vols have also been particularly disruptive defensively, entering Arkansas week leading the nation with 23 sacks while ranking fifth nationally with 42 tackles for loss.
Alabama Is Rolling
The Crimson Tide is currently 5-0 overall and 3-0 in SEC play after defeating No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23 in Starkville. Alabama totaled 483 yards in the win and forced four turnovers. Quarterback Keelon Russell completed 16 of 22 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and added another score on the ground.
Orange and Crimson Return Together
This year's matchup will look different, too.
Tennessee and Alabama previously announced that both teams will wear their traditional home jerseys, with the Vols in orange and the Crimson Tide in crimson. It will mark the first time the rivals have both worn those colors against each other since Tennessee's 24-0 victory in 1970.
The rivalry has also delivered recent drama in Knoxville. Tennessee stunned Alabama 52-49 in 2022 and followed it with a 24-17 home victory in 2024. Alabama answered with a 37-20 win in Tuscaloosa last season.
Now, another Third Saturday in October has its kickoff time.
Tennessee vs. Alabama: Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731