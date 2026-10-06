Ty Redmond’s Confidence Is Growing as Tennessee Prepares for Arkansas

Tennessee’s defensive line is making life difficult for quarterbacks, and Ty Redmond is benefiting.

As the Volunteers prepare for Arkansas, the cornerback sees a defense whose pieces are working together. Pressure up front creates opportunities in coverage. Tight coverage gives the pass rush time to finish. And Redmond believes Tennessee’s secondary has every reason to play with confidence.

“I feel like me and the other guys think we’re the best group in the nation,” Redmond said. “We go out there and practice and prepare like it, too.”

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) intercepts a Diego Pavia pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Confidence Built During the Week

Tennessee heads to Fayetteville following a comeback victory over Auburn, carrying a 4–1 record and a 1–1 mark in SEC play. Saturday offers another test: the Vols are seeking their first victory at Arkansas’ home stadium since 2001.

For Redmond, confidence starts long before kickoff.

He credited secondary coach Willie Martinez’s colleague, coach Jones, with reinforcing the connection between preparation and performance.

“Your habits got to match your goals,” Redmond said, describing the message Jones delivers throughout the week.

That approach has helped Redmond feel more comfortable with his technique, patience and physicality. He also pointed to tackling as an area of improvement.

“I feel like I’m more physical, more fast, so I can run with really anybody,” he said.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) takes down Texas running back Raleek Brown (0) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas Presents a Receiving Challenge

Redmond identified Arkansas receiver Chris Marshall as a player who will demand Tennessee’s attention.

“He has good ball skills and good route-running ability,” Redmond said. “It’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”

Sep 26, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His assessment places the emphasis on preparation and execution. Tennessee’s defensive backs must stay disciplined while competing aggressively for the football.

Redmond also praised safety Dejuan Lane’s ability to find the ball. Lane recorded nine tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception against Auburn, according to Tennessee’s official preview.

“Everything he’s doing, it doesn’t really surprise me,” Redmond said.

Pressure Makes the Difference

Asked whether Tennessee’s defensive line is his best friend right now, Redmond needed little time to answer.

“Oh, for sure.”

He described a partnership between the front and the secondary: pressure helps create turnovers, while coverage helps produce sacks.

That disruption allows corners to play aggressively, but Redmond’s focus remains on preventing the plays that can change a game in seconds.

“That’s what the whole part of the defense is,” he said. “Limiting explosives. That’s how you win games.”

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.