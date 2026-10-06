Ty Redmond’s Confidence Is Growing as Tennessee Prepares for Arkansas
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Tennessee’s defensive line is making life difficult for quarterbacks, and Ty Redmond is benefiting.
As the Volunteers prepare for Arkansas, the cornerback sees a defense whose pieces are working together. Pressure up front creates opportunities in coverage. Tight coverage gives the pass rush time to finish. And Redmond believes Tennessee’s secondary has every reason to play with confidence.
“I feel like me and the other guys think we’re the best group in the nation,” Redmond said. “We go out there and practice and prepare like it, too.”
Confidence Built During the Week
Tennessee heads to Fayetteville following a comeback victory over Auburn, carrying a 4–1 record and a 1–1 mark in SEC play. Saturday offers another test: the Vols are seeking their first victory at Arkansas’ home stadium since 2001.
For Redmond, confidence starts long before kickoff.
He credited secondary coach Willie Martinez’s colleague, coach Jones, with reinforcing the connection between preparation and performance.
“Your habits got to match your goals,” Redmond said, describing the message Jones delivers throughout the week.
That approach has helped Redmond feel more comfortable with his technique, patience and physicality. He also pointed to tackling as an area of improvement.
“I feel like I’m more physical, more fast, so I can run with really anybody,” he said.
Arkansas Presents a Receiving Challenge
Redmond identified Arkansas receiver Chris Marshall as a player who will demand Tennessee’s attention.
“He has good ball skills and good route-running ability,” Redmond said. “It’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”
His assessment places the emphasis on preparation and execution. Tennessee’s defensive backs must stay disciplined while competing aggressively for the football.
Redmond also praised safety Dejuan Lane’s ability to find the ball. Lane recorded nine tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception against Auburn, according to Tennessee’s official preview.
“Everything he’s doing, it doesn’t really surprise me,” Redmond said.
Pressure Makes the Difference
Asked whether Tennessee’s defensive line is his best friend right now, Redmond needed little time to answer.
“Oh, for sure.”
He described a partnership between the front and the secondary: pressure helps create turnovers, while coverage helps produce sacks.
That disruption allows corners to play aggressively, but Redmond’s focus remains on preventing the plays that can change a game in seconds.
“That’s what the whole part of the defense is,” he said. “Limiting explosives. That’s how you win games.”
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731