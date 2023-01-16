Skip to main content

Tayven Jackson Transfers To Indiana

Former Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson has found a new home. The 2022 Volunteers signee has announced his transfer to Indiana.

Tennessee's quarterback room got a little smaller on Sunday morning. Tayven Jackson made his transfer decision official, as he will officially be joining the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington.

Jackson is a talented signal caller who was the odd man in the Volunteers' rotation. Joe Milton is the likely 2023 starter, while Nico Iamaleava is one of the most talented signees in program history.

While he won't have a future in Knoxville, Jackson is an uber-talented player that should see starting action somewhere. He stands 6-5 and 185 lbs. with a big arm and strong downfield accuracy.

Head coach Josh Heupel offered some glowing comments about Jackson on early national signing day last season.

"Comes from an elite program. Understands the work habits you have to have on a daily basis to go achieve something individually and collectively as a team. I think he is just scratching the surface of what he is going to be as a quarterback. Long frame. Going to be able to continue to build that out. Has the ability to use his feet both in the pocket and out of the pocket. Has the ability to make plays downs the field as a passer. Has the ability to use his feet as a weapon, and that is only going to continue to increase as he grows confident in his body."

