Tennessee Commit Justin Baker Talks Latest Visit To Knoxville
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a great win over the Kent State Golden Flashes. Tennessee had many recruits on campus including a few commits. One of the commits who made it to campus is four-star running back Justin Baker from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.
The talented four-star caught up with Volunteer Country following the visit to detail everything from his experience.“This visit was amazing, the atmosphere was unmatched and it wasn’t even a big game,” Baker stated to Volunteer Country.
“The visit itself exceeded my expectations before the event. Every time I go they do something new and see a different aspect of the program," said Baker. The talented commit wasn’t the only one on campus as mentioned earlier. He had a chance to spend time with a few of the commits who did make it to Knoxville. He talks more about it below.
“Some of the guys I got to talk to on my visit were Ethan (Utley), David (Sanders), and Sidney (Walton). I also spent some time with Travis (Smith) but he came a little later on during the day.”
He also talked with many of the coaches on the visit. “I talked with just about all of them. The family portion is still there. Heup even pulled all the commits aside and talked with us before the game. Just checking in on how we’re doing,” Baker confirmed.
Baker will be back for a visit and has a game on his mind.
“I’ll be back for the Alabama game definitely. I can’t wait to see us go at it with them!”
