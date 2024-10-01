Tennessee DB Jermod McCoy Models His Game After NFL Star Jalen Ramsey
Tennessee football has struggled mightily in years past with its secondary.
Since head coach Josh Heupel arrived in 2021, the secondary has typically been the weakest point of his team's defenses. After last season, Tennessee essentially replaced their entire starting secondary with transfers and new starters. So far, the stand out from the most improved unit on the team is Jermod McCoy.
He transferred to Tennessee after spending his freshman year playing for Oregon State. On Tuesday, McCoy said that he knew he was good enough to play in the SEC, even though he did not get the chance to do so when he was coming out of high school. He also credited defensive coordinator Tim Banks for the job he has done coaching him.
"I felt I could play at this level always," McCoy said. "I felt coming out of high school I should have been here... I'm playing with a lot of confidence right now, to be honest. The situations that coach Banks is putting us in adds to the confidence for sure."
Tennessee has one of the best defenses in the country so far this season. The play of the defensive line has also made the secondary's life much easier. When cornerbacks know they don't have to cover receivers for several seconds, it frees them up to play better and more disciplined football. McCoy emphasized that communication is one of the most important keys for the defense playing as well as it has.
"I think everybody has done an amazing job," McCoy said. "Our communication has been so good, pre-snap, post-snap when we see something, we will tell each other and make sure to clean it up. The communication between us is elite."
The Vols star DB also spoke about how his mindset shifted when he arrived at Oregon State. He also mentioned an NFL inspiration of his that helps him have a goal of the kind of player he wants to be in the future.
"My mindset changed for me in my freshman year at Oregon State," McCoy said. "But once I was in that position I started watching Jalen Ramsey. I kind of try to base my game off of him. I think he is the top corner in the league so I just want to be like that. His ball skills, when the ball is in the air, it is his. His man coverage, he is just a super sticky coverage guy. You do not see him in bad positions ever."
Ramsey is a seven-time pro bowler and a three-time First-team All-Pro in the NFL. There are not many players who are better than Ramsey for McCoy to look up to.
McCoy has rarely been in bad positions himself this year, as he has led a resurgence for Tennessee in the secondary. The Vols and McCoy have a chance to continue that resurgence on the road this week against Arkansas.
