Tennessee Defeats Alabama In Comeback Fashion Late In The Game
The Tennessee Vols have defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the second time in a row inside Neyland Stadium. The Vols would win the game by a score of 24-17.
The Tennessee Vols would have one of the worst first-half performances in all of college football on Saturday but would bounce back and have a better second half.
The Vols started with a fumble once again on their first offensive drive similar to the Florida game. They would then follow up with two interceptions later on in the half and two missed field goals.
The Crimson Tide didn’t have a great half themselves but would still score a touchdown with a five-yard pass to Ryan Williams. They attempted the pass earlier in the game which would be picked off but would find success in their redo later on.
Despite Alabama going up 7-0 at the half, Tennessee would find a way to battle back. The Vols would have two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter thanks to Dylan Sampson. The Crimson Tide would kick a field goal which would mean Tennessee was entering the fourth quarter up 14-10.
Alabama would start the fourth quarter strong with a huge pass to Germie Bernard and a rushing touchdown to Justice Haynes. Bama would go up 17-14 and the Vols would look to answer again. It would take some time and with around six minutes remaining in the game, Chris Brazzell would answer the call. Iamaleava and Brazzell connected for a touchdown to give the Vols a 21-17 lead.
Tennessee would cause a three-and-out and would have a chance to run the clock out. Tennessee would be forced to punt the ball after a three-and-out as the Crimson Tide would have another chance to score and put the game away in comeback fashion.
As the two-minute warning would conclude the Crimson Tide would be face to face with a tough 3rd and 7. Jalen Milroe wouldn't connect with his wide receiver which would force a 4th down and even longer due to a penalty by Law. This would be a 4th and 22. Tennessee would get the stop and have the chance to end the game as Alabama had three timeouts and be forced to force a three-and-out.
Tennessee would get an interception thanks to Will Brooks. This would secure the Tennessee victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide as cigar smoke engulfed the night sky in Knoxville.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports