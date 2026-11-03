Tennessee Defensive Coach Anthony Poindexter Sends Clear Message Ahead of Kentucky Matchup

Tennessee's defense will have an important challenge against Kentucky on Saturday. The Volunteers must remain disciplined against an offense that can create problems in several ways. One of the biggest priorities is avoiding the temptation to force turnovers.

Tennessee Vols secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Poindexter emphasized that point when discussing Kentucky's ability to protect the football. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Poindexter said the defense cannot get caught trying to make a big play instead of focusing on their assignments. "Players cannot hunt plays," Poindexter explained. "When you start hunting plays, you get into trouble."

Instead, No. 16 Tennessee must remain sound, disguise its coverages, and allow opportunities to develop naturally. That approach will be especially important against a Kentucky offense that can use different formations, personnel groupings, and tempos to keep the defense guessing.

Tennessee Must Stay Disciplined Against Kentucky

Poindexter discussed what makes offensive coordinator Will Stein's system effective. One of the biggest factors is its ability to avoid costly mistakes.

"They don't beat themselves," Poindexter said. He pointed to protecting the football and forcing opponents to earn turnovers as important parts of the offense's identity. Stein also uses different tempos, formations, and personnel groupings to create problems for opposing defenses.

That puts additional pressure on Tennessee's secondary to communicate and recognize what Kentucky is trying to do before the snap. The Wildcats also have multiple options in the passing game. Poindexter highlighted the importance of accounting for tight ends, running backs and outside receivers.

"You have to locate everyone on the field," Poindexter said. He noted that Kentucky has capable players at each position and that any of them can make a play. Tennessee's safeties and nickelbacks will need to remain aware of their responsibilities rather than focusing on just one area of the field.

Third Down Could Be Critical for Tennessee

Another important part of Tennessee's defensive approach will be getting off the field on third down. He also discussed his previous experience facing Stein's offense and pointed to the importance of making plays in key situations.

It starts with putting the offense in difficult third-down situations. From there, the defense must execute and finish the possession. He also stressed that getting off the field on fourth down matters just as much. Tennessee cannot afford to give Kentucky extra opportunities, particularly if the Wildcats are able to establish a rhythm offensively.

Bye Week Gives Tennessee Time to Recharge

The Volunteers also had an opportunity to rest during the bye week after an eight-week stretch of football. Poindexter said the time off was important for the entire team, especially players who have handled heavy workloads.

He mentioned safeties Qua Moss, TJ Metcalf, and Dejuan Lane among the players who have played a significant number of snaps. "They got the rest they needed," Poindexter said. "They're recharged and ready to go for the home stretch."

Poindexter also discussed how the coaching staff manages practice workloads. Tennessee uses GPS tracking and works with its strength and conditioning staff to monitor players, but coaches also rely on what they see on the field. He explained that every player is different. Some need more repetitions, while others benefit from additional rest.

Tennessee's Defense Growing More Comfortable

Poindexter also pointed to the defense's increased understanding of the Jim Knowles system as an area of improvement. With more time in the system, players have become more comfortable executing game plans and understanding what the coaching staff expects in each situation.

That familiarity has helped the group prepare and execute on Saturdays. Now, Tennessee will look to carry that progress into the matchup vs. No. 8 Kentucky during homecoming. The message from Poindexter was straightforward: stay disciplined, communicate, and don't try to manufacture plays. Especially against an offense that protects the football and has multiple ways to attack, sound defensive execution could make the difference.

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