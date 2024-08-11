Tennessee Depth Chart Check In - RB Update After First Fall Scrimmage
The Tennessee Volunteers have finished inside the top-3 in the SEC in rushing every single season under head coach Josh Heupel. They have been able to run the football consistently well in a conference that make it's really hard to run the football. The Vols have relied on a deep and talented running back room, one that took a hit with 2023 starter Jaylen Wright heading to the NFL.
The 2024 fall camp portion of the calendar was entered with the impression that Dylan Sampson was the presumed starter and there was going to be ample opportunity for others to assume the No. 2 role. Sampson was held out of the first fall scrimmage and the coaching staff received plenty of opporuntiy to evalutate the rest of the running back room.
Heupel spoke about DeSean Bishop after the scrimmage, impressed with Bishop's pad-level.
“Yeah, a year ago before he got hurt. Really liked how he was flashing in practice and early in the scrimmage. He’s very consistent. Really proud of how he’s rebounded from the injury. Just his continued growth as a person is. The way that he approaches every day he comes into the building. He’s got great vision, great pace. He does a really good job of using the blockers in front of him and setting those blockers up. Ran with great pad level tonight. Got pad under pad.”
Heupel's ability to recruit the offensive weaponry required to maintain the offensive explosivity they've become accustomed to has played a pivotal role. Running Back Peyton Lewis fits the bill of explosivity. The former 4-star running back was a 10.50 runner in the 100m in high school, and he shows that ability on tape. Heupel spoke about the young freshman back following their first fall scrimmage.
“First time for contact since coming back off of the injury. Young player, you would expect it, but it’s happened for him. He’s gotten better, more comfortable absolutely every single day. Tonight, a lot of really good things. Playing with great pad level. There’s some runs that he’ll have an opportunity to grow from as well.”
