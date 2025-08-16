Tennessee DL Daevin Hobbs Sidelined With A Foot Injury
Tough news for Daevin Hobbs, who was having a solid fall camp with the Volunteers. Hobbs enters his junior season with the Volunteers and will be sidelined over the next few weeks with a foot injury, per Volquest of On3.
Hobbs was a solid player for the Volunteers in the interior in 2024, finishing with 20 tackles and a sack. He had one of his best games of the season against Kentucky, finishing with four tackles. Hobbs recorded half sacks in games vs UTEP and Arkansas.
He was expected to play a bigger role this year alongside veterans Bryson Eason and Jaxson Moi. The injury will derail some of the progress he has been making in camp. On the gridiron, he is known for his explosiveness and athleticism and ability to disrupt. The former five-star recruit was looking to make a difference for the Vols and add another veteran on the interior of the defensive line.
With the injury, it will open up opportunities for some of the younger guys for the Volunteers who are itching to get playing time. Some of those names include Ethan Utley and Isiah Campbell, along with Jamal Wallace. Tennessee is expected to have a top-tier defense in 2025 and be a formidable unit in the SEC.