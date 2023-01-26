Skip to main content

Tennessee Announces Scrimmage Date

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially released the date of their spring scrimmage, the first time fans can see them since the Orange Bowl victory.

While college football ended a few weeks ago, it's never too early to look ahead to the next season. Spring is a crucial point of the season for coaching staffs and is where many national titles are won.

We get our first look at the 2023 Tennessee Volunteers on April 15. The orange and white game will take place at Neyland Stadium, and further details about the time will be released down the road.

This is an opportunity for fans to see what their football team looks like. The Volunteers lost several major contributors to the 2023 NFL Draft, including star quarterback Hendon Hooker and Biletnikoff-winning wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

There is somewhat of a quarterback competition in spring camp. Joe Milton is the odds-on favorite to win the job, but freshman phenom Nico Iamaleava made impressive plays during bowl season and the Polynesian Bowl.

Head coach Josh Heupel and athletic director Danny White got extensions and raises after a successful 2022 campaign. They achieve newfound success, going 11-2 with a win in the Orange Bowl. The orange and white set offensive efficiency records in year two and have another chance to field one of the best teams in college football.

