Wesley Walker Transfers To Michigan
Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Wesley Walker committed to the Michigan Wolverines out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Former Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the 2024 season to look for a new collegiate home. After beginning his career with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Walker spent two seasons in Knoxville, Tennessee. Walker logged 13 starts on Rocky Top and had 89 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, and an interception.
He initially transferred to join the Louisville Cardinals in the spring and went through workouts with the team. However, Walker quickly re-entered the transfer portal during the spring window and was still looking for a final destination to play his last season of college football. He committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Friday morning, following Tennessee's former linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary.
The Wolverines are attempting to retool their roster after losing many players to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal this offseason. They're still projected to be one of the top squads in college football, and Walker looks to be in a good spot to have a competitive final season.
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.