Volunteer Country

Wesley Walker Transfers To Michigan

Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Wesley Walker committed to the Michigan Wolverines out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker (13) celebrates after sacking Austin Peay quarterback Mike
Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker (13) celebrates after sacking Austin Peay quarterback Mike / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA
In this story:

Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Wesley Walker committed to the Michigan Wolverines out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Former Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the 2024 season to look for a new collegiate home. After beginning his career with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Walker spent two seasons in Knoxville, Tennessee. Walker logged 13 starts on Rocky Top and had 89 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, and an interception.

He initially transferred to join the Louisville Cardinals in the spring and went through workouts with the team. However, Walker quickly re-entered the transfer portal during the spring window and was still looking for a final destination to play his last season of college football. He committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Friday morning, following Tennessee's former linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary.

The Wolverines are attempting to retool their roster after losing many players to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal this offseason. They're still projected to be one of the top squads in college football, and Walker looks to be in a good spot to have a competitive final season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.