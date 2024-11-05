Tennessee Football Back in Playoffs in Latest Bowl Projections After Week 10
Tennessee just picked up an important victory over Kentucky over the weekend to improve the Vols’ record to 7-1 as the final four games of the regular season are approaching.
The Vols are currently No. 7 in the AP Poll as they await the first release of the College Football Playoff poll on Tuesday night. But if the season ended today, Tennessee would be in the 12-team playoff field. ESPN writers Mark Bonagura and Mark Schlabach just updated their full projections following the Week 10 slate of games. They both have Tennessee labeled as a playoff team, but they don't agree on every aspect of what Tennessee's playoff path will look like.
Bonagura has Tennessee as the No. 9 seed facing off against No. 8 Notre Dame on the road in South Bend, Indiana. This would be an intriguing matchup of two blue-blood college football programs that have a history of facing off against each other in the past. The most recent matchup between the two was in 2005, and the Vols have a 4-4 record against the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is currently 7-1 with their only loss coming at home to Northern Illinois. That loss remains one of the most shocking upsets of the college football season. Bonagura does not have the Vols advancing past the first round, instead, he predicts they will lose to the Fighting Irish.
Schlabach has Tennessee as the No. 10 seed facing No. 7 Indiana in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are currently having a magical season and are one of the few undefeated teams left in college football. They have one of the best offenses in the country, which would make for a great match up with Tennessee's elite defense. Schlabach also predicts that Tennessee will lose in the first round and not get past Indiana.
If the Vols want to ensure a playoff birth, they will need to take care of business the rest of the way this season. That starts with beating Mississippi State this Saturday.
