Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel Shares His Honest Thoughts on TK Keys

The Tennessee Volunteers' college football season is quickly approaching, as the Vols have plenty of new names on campus who are set for a massive season. This includes one of their biggest recruiting additions, who is entering his freshman season of high school football.

That player is wide receiver Tristen "TK" Keys, who is bound to be one of the better wide receivers on the Tennessee Volunteers' roster. The talented prospect is a former wide receiver prospect from the state of Mississippi, and a prospect who used to be ranked as a five-star in the class of 2026. He was one of the premier recruits in the class for the Vols and is someone who could find himself in a starting role before the season is over.

With SEC Media Days being over for the Vols, one of the key topics that Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel talked about is TK Keys. Here is what he had to say about the incoming true freshman wide receiver.

Josh Heupel Gets Real When Talking About TK Keys

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He came in immediately with high level skills and high level traits, but I think the way he has gone about his work has garnered respect from his teammates. With his size, speed, his change of direction, acceleration, fundamental and technical traits that we're asking of that position, and his overall football understanding, and specifically inside of the scope of what we're doing offensively. But tremendous athlete, competes at a really high level, really excited that we get an opportunity to go compete and get better over the course of training camp."

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)