Tennessee Football Receives Major News Ahead of David Gabriel Georges Commitment

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land some of their top remaining targets, as there are plenty of names still uncommitted at this moment. This includes arguably the best prospect on their recruiting board and their biggest recruiting target, as David Gabriel Georges has still yet to announce his commitment. While things have been heating up ahead of his commitment date of July 22nd, things have been a bit of a toss-up for two of the teams, while the third team has been a bit behind the other programs in the narrative of many.

The two teams that have been battling it out the most are the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, as the Tennessee Vols have the chance to keep DGG inside the state of Tennessee after he made the move from Canada to play at Baylor High School. As for the Ohio State Buckeyes, they have done everything the right way, and many have considered them the favorites, but in a recent change of events, the Vols have received some good news, as he has been predicted to land with Tennessee.

Tennessee Predicted to Land David Gabriel Georges

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during morning football practice on campus on Friday, August 20, 2021. Kns Ut Football Practice Bp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The reporter and insider who predicted Tennessee to land his commitment is Pete Nakos, who is usually known for his team-based news, as he is usually the first one to break the news; however, this prediction wasn't made for no reason. While he continues to have his prediction in for the Vols, others like Steve Wiltfong have still kept their predictions in for the Buckeyes.

The commitment decision is the most anticipated decision in the Josh Heupel recruiting era, as Gabriel Georges has the chance to be the next big college football star no matter where he goes.

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