Why Ole Miss Shouldn't Be Overlooked in the David Gabriel Georges Recruitment

The Tennessee Volunteers are battling it out for their top recruiting target in the 2027 class, as the Vols are battling it out for five-star running back prospect David Gabriel-Georges. Gabriel-Georges is a running back prospect who plays for Baylor High School and is set to make his commitment on Wednesday. He is set to choose between three schools, as he will announce between the Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Although the Rebels are in his finalists, they haven't received the projections the same way that the Buckeyes and the Vols have recently, but in a recruitment like this, no team can be overlooked.

Why Ole Miss Can't Be Overlooked

Baylor's Shekai Mills-Knight (1) celebrates his touchdown during the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those who don't know, Gabriel Georges is originally from Canada but transferred to Baylor High School two years ago. This would mean that his senior season will be his third season with the Red Raiders, which is key to the timeline.

Two seasons ago, the talented running back joined the running back group with Shekai Mills-Knight. Mills-Knight is a former Tennessee football target, but he opted to commit to the Ole Miss Rebels and remains there today. Mills-Knight was one of the first people that Gabriel-Georges connected with when he made the transfer, and Mills-Knight was a key teammate for the talented running back in his first season with the Red Raiders. They were close enough that he would be enough of a reason for the Rebels to be considered a legitimate option for the running back out of Baylor.

It is also worth mentioning that DGG will be playing with a new quarterback now that Briggs Cherry has made his way to Louisville. The QB that he will be playing with is Keegan Croucher, who is currently committed to the Ole Miss Rebels in the class of 2027. Luckily for the Vols, they have a counter with three former Baylor players on the roster: Jamyan Theodore, Gabriel Osenda, and Joakim Dodson.

By no means is this the end-all, be-all, but this is something to consider ahead of his Wednesday commitment.

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