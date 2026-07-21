How Josh Heupel Bragged About Tennessee Football Wide Receiver Braylon Staley

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge season incoming, and that is thanks to some of their best players who are returning to the team this season. Arguably the most important player who is returning to the team for his third season with the Vols is Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley.

Staley is a talented wide receiver who finished last season with 837 receiving yards along with six touchdowns. He is one that many will look to see succeed this season, as even Josh Heupel is proud of the player he has become. Here is what Josh Heupel had to say at SEC Media Day about the talented wide receiver and how he has developed so far this offseason.

What Josh Heupel Said About Braylon Staley

Tennessee’s Braylon Staley catches a pass during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, a year ago, there were a lot of questions about our wide receiver core for inexperience coming back. You know, you look at what Braylon did and Mike did, and Chris went on to the NFL, but I think we had three out of the top five receivers in yards inside of the league. Braylon continued to take his game to another level, hyperfocused on how he wants to compete every day, how he takes care of his body, growing in understanding of offensive football, but defensive coverages, he's a guy that has the ability to play in the slot on the outside. I think that versatility in our wide receiver room, both him and Mike, and some of the young guys that we have afford us the luxury of doing some unique things within the scope of what we do offensively," Josh Heupel stated when speaking about how Staley has developed during the offseason thus far.

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