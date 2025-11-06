Tennessee Football DB Colton Hood Speaks to the Media During Bye-Week
Last Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating loss as the Oklahoma Sooners knocked the Vols out of the playoff picture.
The team is now in a bye-week, as they prepare for the final three games of the regular season.
The Vols will be at home next Saturday as they welcome visiting New Mexico State before heading to The Swamp the next week and will then end the regular season at home as in-state foe Vanderbilt travels east.
Tennessee football starting cornerback Colton Hood spoke to the media on Wednesday.
Team's Mindset
"You know, just getting back to work, you know. Of course, nobody wants to lose. but you know, after, it is what it is. We just got to go back to work and get ready for the New Mexico State. You know, we never take no team lightly. So, we just, you know, getting back in the lab. Keep working our technique and things we need to improve on for the game," Hood answered.
CFB Playoff or Bust?
"I think like, that college football playoff or bust thing is kind of like, I think it's kind of misleading. You know, like I think players, as players of course you don't want to lose. Of course you want to make the playoffs. Of course that's the goals you set before the season, but you know, each week you just want to go out there and, you know, play your best regardless of if you're going to make the playoffs, or if you're not, if you're just playing in a bowl game. I mean, I think each week like regardless of what it's been, we've always been out like just trying to go out there and be the best version of ourselves. So, I think regardless of what the playoff implications are or anything, we just want to go be our best selves. So," Hood said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football cornerback Colton Hood said during Wednesday's media availability.
