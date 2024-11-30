Tennessee Football Defeats Vanderbilt To Secure College Football Playoff Spot
Tennessee defeats the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday to secure their reservation for the College Football Playoffs.
The Tennessee Volunteers have secured a playoff spot with a huge second-half performance and victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Vols defeated Vanderbilt 36-23 on Saturday.
Tennessee scored four passing touchdowns with two being Dont’e Thornton Jr. on the receiving end. The other two would come from Mike Matthews and Miles Kitselman. Iamaleava would throw the most touchdown passes of his SEC conference play career so far. The red-shirt freshman looked like a veteran as he was the star of the game.
Tennessee’s defense had a huge safety in the second half which was the biggest play of the game for them. The other big play would be from Jermod McCoy as the transfer corner would get a huge interception in the end-zone.
Vanderbilt showed some fight offensively in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough for them to take the Vols' lead.
This is the second season in three years that the Vols finished with 10 wins in the regular season. The last time was in 2022 when the Vols were led by Hendon Hooker.
Tennessee will find out next Sunday who they will be taking on in the playoffs as they now have hopes of hosting the first round game inside Neyland Stadium full of loud screaming Tennessee fans.
