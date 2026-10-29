Tennessee Football Has Seven Key "Heisman Hopefuls" In Newest Release of Voting

The Tennessee Volunteers have put together a solid season that has been a roller coaster of ups and downs. Regardless, their roster has been as good as anyone's in the country, and the latest release of "Heisman Hopefuls" is proof.

Fans can vote for anyone, but among the positional top-five breakdown, there are seven candidates from the Tennessee roster.

You can vote HERE.

DeSean Bishop

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs around end against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, one of the players that Tennessee fans can vote for is DeSean Bishop. The talented running back is No. 1 in the positional polls among running backs and has a great shot at finishing at the very top. He may not be the Heisman favorite right now, but a strong finish to the season could land him on stage, if not win the whole thing.

Cooper Ranvier

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) celebrates a field goal during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most unlikely player for the Vols who will find his way up to the stage is Cooper Ranvier, but among all of the special teams players that fans can vote for, he is No. 3. This just goes to show how big of a deal it is to have such a big-time kicker, which showed that he is someone who can change a game. Look at the Alabama game as an example.

Dejuan Lane

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrates after making a tackle during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now this is a player I can get behind. Lane is viewed as the No. 3 defensive back, which, of course, shows that he is someone who likely won't be on the stage. However, just as much as any defender in the country, Lane deserves to be in this conversation. Three interceptions and multiple big plays, even in off-ball situations, have made him one of the biggest game changers in all of college football. Lane is arguably the best overall defender Tennessee has.

David Sanders Jr.

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) smiles after a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

David Sanders Jr. is highly unlikely to win this award, but he is listed as a hopeful at the moment. He is fifth among all offensive linemen, which means his chances are as narrow as anyone else on this list, but he remains listed due to his dominant performances in some of the biggest moments this season.

Arion Carter, Xavier Gilliam, and Amare Campbell

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) before a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a reason that these three are grouped together is due to the fact that they were grouped together on the graphic by "front seven" hopefuls. For five players to make the graphic, and three of them are Tennessee players, that should tell you just how great this team is. I believe that this team is becoming one of the better teams in the entire country on the defensive side of the ball, and these three are among the best players on the entire defense. Arion Carter is listed at the very top, while Xavier Gilliam trails in second. When it comes to Campbell, he is listed as No. 4 at the moment.

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