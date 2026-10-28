Tennessee Volunteers Target Commits to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to add more prospects to their class of 2027 when it comes to the recruiting trail. The Tennessee football program has a total of 19 commits in the class, which is highlighted by one of the very best offensive prospects in the country, David Gabriel-Georges, a running back in the class of 2027.

Meet me tomorrow night back at the park where it all started as I announce my college commitment! If we ever lined up at the 50 come out grab a bite to eat and show love as I reveal my next chapter! Look forward to seeing you all there! #WHEREISHOME?



🚨 Bay Creek Park Wed… pic.twitter.com/wTCgULDRdo — Prestonglasco (@prestonglasco) October 27, 2026

While they have been making this class a focus with some of the remaining prospects, they have fallen short on others. Luckily for the Vols, they didn't fall short in this one. The Tennessee program has landed Preston Glasco, a 2027 defensive back from Grayson High School.

This commitment has been one that has been building up, and one that is a huge addition for the Vols. This comes at a great time, as they continue to build toward signing day, which is inching closer. In fact, the class of 2027 will sign in December.

More About Preston Glasco, According to Andrew Ivin

-Tall developmental cornerback with a higher ceiling given the tools.

-Came in right around 6-foot-2 ½, 190 pounds spring after junior season.

-Moves with a higher center of gravity, but has quick and efficient feet for someone with such long limbs.

-Works to maintain cushion in off-man looks.

-Will try to jam and throw off timing as routes progress.

-Flashes encouraging physicality in run support out on the perimeter.

-Reach tends to give him a major advantage at the catch point, but needs to get better at locating the football while also continuing to improve deep speed.

-Must continue to soak up coaching, but took a major step forward early on during senior campaign.

Tennessee will now continue to push for the remaining targets that they have in the class of 2027. At the top of that list is in-state 2027 defensive lineman prospect, Joshua Lane. He is expected to eventually make the commitment between the Vols and the Crimson Tide.

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