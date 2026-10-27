Tennessee Football Running Back DeSean Bishop Has Heisman Odds But They're Not Pretty

When you think of the Tennessee Volunteers' football program, you likely think of their star player, who is by far one of the best players not only in the SEC, but in the country as well.

That player is DeSean Bishop, who is one of the very best running backs in the country. Bishop is a homegrown athlete who originally joined Tennessee as a walk-on before he earned his stripes and was named the starter once Dylan Sampson left Tennessee to become a running back in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns.

Since becoming the starter, Bishop has been a star, but this season he has leveled up. So much so that he is now viewed as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Although he may have odds, they aren't very pretty.

DeSean Bishop's Heisman Trophy Odds

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) looks for an opening against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fan Duel now has him with +40,000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

What this means is that a user who spends $100 on this prop would win $40,000, while retianing the $100 that is put down for betting purposes.

Bishop deserves his flowers when it comes to having Heisman Trophy odds, as he is the second-place sitter when it comes to rushing yards. He has a total of 957 rushing yards, which is just a couple of yards behind the first-place sitter. He also has a total of 1 touchdown and, of course, is second when it comes to rushing attempts.

He is only expected to continue or get better when it comes to his production, as he has proven to be reliable both at home and on the road. He is also the easy route to success for this Tennessee offense that has still yet to figure things out completely when it comes to the passing attack.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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