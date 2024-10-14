Tennessee Football is Out of the Playoffs in Latest Bowl Projections
Tennessee football just won a big rivalry game in overtime against the Florida Gators. The 23-17 victory marked just the third time the Vols have beaten the Gators in the last 20 meetings.
However, despite the Vols' victory. they have taken a step back in the latest bowl projections from ESPN. Writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have been updating their predictions for the postseason every single week. For a good part of the season, Tennessee was firmly in the playoff field and was at one time predicted to host a first-round game in Knoxville. However, in the last two weeks, Tennessee's playoff chances have taken a hit. The Vols are no longer projected to be in the field by Bonagura or Schlabach.
According to Bonagura, Tennessee will play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Louisville in Jacksonville, Florida. Schlabach has the Vols in the ReliaQuest Bowl agaisnt Indiana in Tampa, Florida. While a bowl game in the Sunshine State is usually a desirable destination, the Vols still have their sites set much higher than either of those bowl games.
Tennessee has an opportunity to put itself back in the playoff field when it hosts Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. The Vols are now ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll after falling from No. 8 despite beating Florida. Alabama is still No. 7 despite struggling mightily with South Carolina.
The stakes are as high as ever in the latest installment of the Third Saturday in October rivalry. The winner of this game is still firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot and the SEC championship, while the loser will receive a second loss and an early elimination from playoff talks until further notice.
