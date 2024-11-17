Tennessee Volunteers Come Up Short Against Georgia Bulldogs On The Road
Tennessee was defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs following second half terrors.
Tennessee would get off to a hot start in this game getting a quick stop on defense and driving down the field to score. The touchdown came from a run by Miles Kitselman who is a tight end but was in a heavy goal-line formation similar to what Tennessee used to do with Princeton Fant.
Georgia would find their stride and put up two touchdowns thanks to Carson Beck and Oscar Delp who connected on both.
The Vols would follow up with a touchdown run from Dylan Sampson that would be good for 27 yards added to the stat sheet.
Georgia and Tennessee would enter the half with a 17-17 tie. Both teams would look to make a huge impression in the second half and ultimately win the game.
The half would start slow for the Tennessee Volunteers despite them receiving to kick off the second. As for Georgia, their drive went the opposite. The Bulldogs would find themselves in the end zone with Beck having a rushing touchdown on the day.
Tennessee’s offensive struggles in the third quarter would carry over to the fourth as Tennessee would have a long promising drive and be forced to punt.
Georgia would look to put the game away. They started hot on the offensive drive with a huge third-down conversion that would put Georgia in field goal range with around 6 minutes left in the game. Tennessee’s pressure wasn’t working at all with Georgia’s line doing a good job. Georgia was picking Tennessee’s defense apart as the Vols had no answer for Beck.
The Bulldogs would continue to drive down the field and the Volunteers' hopes of winning this game would start to fade away slowly as a sense of urgency started to circle the Volunteers. Georgia would score to put the game out of reach at 31-14
