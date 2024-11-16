Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Leading WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Will Play vs. Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers will have Dont'e Thornton along with Nico Iamaleva for the huge matchup with Georgia.

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) scores a touchdown in front of Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Kani Walker (26) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Tennesee football wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. will play against Georgia on Saturday night after being listed as questionable all week. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Thornton's availability, announcing that he was cleared to play.

The specifics of Thornton's injury had not been clear since he left the Mississippi State game with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Thornton is the Volunteers' leading receiver with 20 catches on the season with 505 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 25 yards perc catch.

Tennessee will get a huge boost with the return of Thornton along with quarterback Nico Iamaleava being cleared to play. The Vols are fighting for a spot in the SEC Championship and a potential College Football playoff berth when they face the Bulldogs on Saturday.

