Tennessee Football Leading WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Will Play vs. Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers will have Dont'e Thornton Jr. along with Nico Iamaleva for the huge matchup with Georgia.
Tennesee football wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. will play against Georgia on Saturday night after being listed as questionable all week. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Thornton's availability, announcing that he was cleared to play.
The specifics of Thornton's injury had not been clear since he left the Mississippi State game with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Thornton is the Volunteers' leading receiver with 20 catches on the season with 505 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 25 yards perc catch.
Tennessee will get a huge boost with the return of Thornton along with quarterback Nico Iamaleava being cleared to play. The Vols are fighting for a spot in the SEC Championship and a potential College Football playoff berth when they face the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Other Tennessee News:
- Jon Gruden Says He Came Close to Taking Tennessee Football Head Coaching Job
- Nico Iamaleava's Status For Georgia Matchup is 'Undetermined'
- Kirby Smart Says Georgia Is Not Treating Tennessee Like a Playoff Game
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports