Tennessee Football Legend Jalin Hyatt Suffers Terrible NFL News

There are players who simply attend your college and move on to the next level, and they may be good, but there are also some players who are viewed as legends at the university. As for the Tennessee Vols, there are multiple players who are currently in the NFL and are still viewed as legends when it comes to the University of Tennessee.

This includes a player like Jalin Hyatt, who was named a Biletnikoff Award winner in his third season with the Vols and is most famously known for his game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. A game in which he finished with over 200 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This game alone leaves many to believe he may have had the greatest performance in Tennessee Volunteers athletics history.

Jalin Hyatt Waived By the New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) catches a pass in the second quarter during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following that season, Hyatt would be a day two draft selection, and he would be selected by the New York Giants. His career with the Giants didn't go as planned, as he has yet to develop into the wide receiver many believed he would be, which is what has brought him to today, when news has been released that he has been waived by the New York Giants.

This is a bit shocking considering there was plenty of time to still develop the talented wide receiver; however, with him being waived, it's not completely out of the question that he could return to the Big Apple. Hyatt, a speedy route runner, will have the chance to be claimed by another team on the waiver wire; however, he could also find his way back to the practice squad with the Giants.

This is something that is going to be worth keeping up with, as he could find a new place that gives him another chance to build his NFL legacy.

All Former Tennessee Football Players Who Has Been Waived or Released

New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) celebrates after making a catch in a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Nov 16, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Quarterback: Joey Aguilar (Waived) - Jacksonville Jaguars

• Tight End: McCallen Castles (Released) - Green Bay Packers

• Defensive Lineman: Matthew Butler (Released) - Miami Dolphins

• Defensive Lineman: Dominic Bailey (Waived) - Houston Texans

• Cornerback: William Wright (Waived) - Chicago Bears

• Cornerback: Jalen McMurray (Waived) - Tennessee Titans

• Defensive Lineman: Shy Tuttle (Released) - Washington Commanders

• Defensive Lineman: Jaxson Moi (Waived) - Los Angeles Rams

• Wide Receiver: Jalin Hyatt (Waived) - New York Giants

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