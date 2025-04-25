Volunteer Country

Can Former Vols Great Jalin Hyatt Reignite His NFL Career with a New Quarterback?

Russell Wilson could be the key to unlocking Hyatt’s potential. Wilson, known for his deep-ball accuracy and ability to extend plays, has a history of elevating vertical threats.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) pulls in a first down catch Vanderbilt defensive back Ja'Dais Richard (34) during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Ncaa Football Tennessee Volunteers At Vanderbilt Commodores
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) pulls in a first down catch Vanderbilt defensive back Ja'Dais Richard (34) during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt entered the NFL with sky-high expectations after a breakout 2022 season at Tennessee.

His blazing speed and vertical playmaking ability made him a tantalizing draft prospect, and the New York Giants took a chance on his explosive upside. Two seasons later, however, Hyatt has yet to fully live up to the hype.

Now, with a change at quarterback on the horizon, Russell Wilson—Hyatt may have a second chance to become the dynamic weapon scouts once projected him to be.

Coming out of Tennessee, Hyatt showcased elite separation and deep-threat potential.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Hyatt ranked near the top of his class in multiple metrics:

• Production Score: 84 (2nd among WRs)

• Athleticism Score (est.): 84 (6th)

• Total Score: 85 (1st)

Despite those indicators, his transition to the pros has been slower than expected. In two seasons with the Giants, Hyatt has struggled to find consistency, partly due to quarterback instability and a misaligned offensive scheme.



The arrival of a proven veteran quarterback, Russell Wilson could be the key to unlocking Hyatt’s potential. Wilson, known for his deep-ball accuracy and ability to extend plays, has a history of elevating vertical threats. In an offense tailored to Hyatt’s skillset, featuring play-action and bootlegs to create time downfield, his speed becomes a true asset rather than an underused luxury.



Hyatt doesn't need to become a volume target to make an impact. Even a handful of well-timed deep shots per game could reignite his confidence and stretch opposing defenses, opening lanes for the Giants' other offensive weapons. If the Giants can stabilize their offense and craft a vertical scheme that plays to Hyatt’s explosive strengths, the former Volunteer could finally emerge as a difference-maker at the NFL level

